Member of the African National Congress national policy conference Lindiwe Sisulu has shown support for chemical castrations for rapists

She believes that the proposed chemical castration is one of the best ways to deal with rapists and that the committee initially proposed physical castration

The proposal received mixed reactions, with some organisations saying chemical castration of sexual offenders could violate human rights

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress national policy conference member Lindiwe Sisulu has supported the party’s women’s league the proposal of chemical castration. This is in response to several brutal rapes and attacks on women in the country.

Member of the ANC national policy conference Lindiwe Sisulu supports the call for chemical castrations. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images & Deaan Vivier/Beeld

Source: Getty Images

The women’s league put forward the plan to the ANC’s national policy conference on Sunday, 31 July. Sisulu believes that the proposed chemical castration is one of the best ways to deal with rapists. She said the committee initially proposed physical castration, which was “toned down” to chemical castration.

According to the Mail & Guardian, the proposal was rejected in 2017 but has been revived. A discussion with the medical fraternity will be held to discuss the proposal and the process that the chemical castration follows.

However, the proposal has garnered mixed reactions. Eastern Cape organisation, Masimanyane Women’s Right International, told SABC News that chemical castration of sexual offenders could violate their human rights.

This follows the gang rape of eight women at Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. The director of the organisation, Dr Lesely-Anne Foster, said the proposal could negatively impact other human rights. She added that the chemical castration will not help end the scourge of rape.

South Africans weigh in on the proposal:

@Julianthompso said:

“Wish that you could implement this. But as we all know, this is sheer electioneering. Never going to happen.”

Glenda Pirija wrote:

“First time I agree with the ANC.”

Anesh Maistry commented:

“I fully support the women’s league on this. It is needed very desperately in SA. Difficult times call for difficult measures.”

Mmangwakwana Nkule Maela added

“These men had terrorised that community for the longest. Let’s see the progression of the case.”

ANC subcommittee calls for permanent and drastic solution for gender-based violence offenders

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the ANC’s social transformation subcommittee, chaired by Lindiwe Sisulu has called for stricter punishments for those people who assault women and children.

Following the horrific attack on the cast and crew who were filming a music video in Krugersdorp, the government has been urged to take action.

