The ANC's social transformation subcommittee has suggested that men who assault women should face chemical castration

The extreme position adopted by the subcommittee was in part influenced by the recent horrific attack in Krugersdorp

Social media users weighed in on the idea and shared their reactions and opinions to Lindiwe Sisulu's permanent solution

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's social transformation subcommittee, chaired by Lindiwe Sisulu has called for stricter punishments for those people who assault women and children.

Following the horrific attack on the cast and crew who were filming a music video in Krugersdorp, the government has been urged to take action.

The ANC's social transformation subcommittee wants those people who assault women to face a permanent consequence. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Sisulu suggested that those men who assaulted women should face severe and permanent consequences. The subcommittee wants offenders to be chemically castrated following the decision of a plenary.

Social media users weighed in on the subcommittee's extreme solution

@JustCallMeC_79:

"I for one would fully support chemical castration for r@%ists and paedophiles who are also r@%ists."

@OfficialSarmat:

"South Africa's leading @MYANC party seriously considering #chemical castration to r@%ists.

The highest decision-making body, the NEC (Nat. Exec Comm.) deliberated on the matter and there is agreement."

@African_TimesSA:

"A human rights activist said chemical castration was not the answer to South Africa’s high rate of r@%e. The human settlements minister and chair of the ANC’s subcommittee on social transformation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has again called for the chemical castration of offenders."

@LionelAdendorf:

"@MYANC has run out of ideas. Spent time discussing matters that would not even pass the constitutional test; chemical castration, age limits for politicians…!

At this rate, you don’t lead society, you fool it! #ANCPolicyConference #ANCPolicy"

@Mqadi99:

"I'm told Lindiwe Zulu proposes #ChemicalCastration for all r@%ists.

Sadly, she's quiet about #deathpenalty for all senseless murderers that are killing innocent people in our country.

Proof ANC is a bunch of trash "

65 Arrested following Krugersdorp chaos, music video set attacked by armed men

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a group of armed criminals forced themselves onto the set of a music video that was being filmed in Krugersdorp on Thursday. The video was being filmed at an abandoned mine.

The crew and cast were attacked while offloading equipment. Eight women were allegedly assaulted by the criminals, one model was assaulted by ten men and another model was assaulted by eight men.

The police have released an update with 65 people taken into custody regarding the attack.

