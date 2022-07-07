The Economic Freedom Fighters is calling out Police Minister Bheki Cele for his recent outburst at a community meeting

EFF Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu said the country does not have a police minister but rather a childish imposter

The Action Society plans to lay charges and complaints against Cele and police members who removed its Director Ian Cameron

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

GUGULETHU - The Economic Freedom Fighters is the latest political party to take a shot at Police Minister Bheki Cele for his recent outburst at a community crime meeting in the Western Cape. He ranted and raved when the director of Action Society questioned the high crime rate in the community.

EFF's Deputy Floyd Shivambu has called out Police Minister Bheki Cele for his recent outburst. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP & Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The organisation’s Ian Cameron was eventually forced out of the meeting after Cele told him not to teach him about human rights and the safety of “his” people. Taking to Twitter, EFF Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu said the country does not have a police minister.

“There’s a childish imposter, a charlatan who overreacts to everything because of the so many sins and secrets he’s hiding. How does a public representatives act in such a childish manner in a public engagement,” he wrote.

The Action Society plans to lay charges and complaints against Cele and police members who removed Cameron. According to TimesLIVE, the organisation also plans to lodge a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for misconduct. Cameron added that he would be launching a criminal complaint against Cele and the SAPS officers who physically removed him from the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans weighed in on Police Minister Bheki Cele’s rant:

@sanposa said:

“Floyd, that was too much coming from a person whom we have entrusted with our security affairs. I think he got it wrong when the crowd cheered. I last saw such reactions many decades ago.”

@oupa_peter commented:

“The South African people, please wake up what kind of leadership is this.”

@Njabulobyl commented:

“Did he even understand what was the gentleman saying? He overreacted yet he said nothing.”

@jjosephnkosi1 added:

“Why is this guy still a police minister if he gets emotional by being told the truth about situations??”

Opposition political parties come for Police Minister Bheki Cele following public outburst at meeting

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported calls for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be removed from his position are growing, with political parties also joining the bandwagon. This follows the minister’s outburst at the director of the civil organisation group, Action Society.

Cele’s conduct at a community meeting went viral on social media, and now, South Africans are demanding that he be taken before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News