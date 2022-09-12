The top 10 contestants who will be making it to the next round of the 18th season of Idols SA were announced

The talented contestants who made it are CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Mpilwenhle, Noxolo, Nozi, Tesmin-Robyn, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Zee.

Social media has been awash with mixed feelings from viewers who are sharing their thoughts on the contestants

The Idols SA top 10 contestants have caused a stir on social media. The 10 singers who made it to the next round of the singing competition's next round are CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Mpilwenhle, Noxolo, Nozi, Tesmin-Robyn, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Zee.

The announcement of the 'Idols SA' top 10 contestants caused a buzz on social media. Image: @somizi, @thembiseete and @jrafrika

Source: Instagram

The top 10 contestants were announced at spectacular live shows that wowed fans.

According to ZAlebs, the show's judges, Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete, and Jr Bogopa gave constructive criticism to each of the contestants as they showed off their incredible talents at the live shows.

Twitter users took t the micro-blogging site to share mixed feelings about the Idols SA top 10 contestants. Some felt it was befitting, while others said some talented contestants were left out.

@ThuliSaul_ said:

"#idolssa nozi is my fighter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ how can someone have so much control of her voice! Wow!!!"

@GrxzzlyB added:

"Guys these judges??? Are they getting paid to lie?? Hit like if you miss Randell. #IdolsSA."

@Lewanika_Lesedi commented:

"Y'all hear me out .... Performance of the night . Nozi setting the bar way too high. She is one to look out for #idolssa."

@BellaStanaccou1 wrote:

"Kabelo your performance was great & you can sing!! Team Kabelo we should vote . #IdolsSA."

