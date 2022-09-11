Terry Pheto has been cast as Juma, a character in the Showtime drama series King Shaka , which is set to premiere in 2023

Terry Pheto makes a comeback in front of the camera after working behind the scenes as a producer and director on hit shows like Savage Beauty

The multi-talented actress' fans from all over the world have expressed their delight for her return

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Terry Pheto has been cast in the Showtime drama series 'King Shaka.' Image: Karwai Tang and Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Terry Pheto is back in front of the camera, and she's back with a bang.

The actress has been cast in the Showtime drama series King Shaka, which will premiere its first episode in 2023.

According to Briefly News sources, Terry will play Juma, Zwide's wife, who has been announced to be played by Game of Thrones star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Pheto will return to television in Juma's role after working behind the scenes as the casting director and film producer of hit shows like Netflix's Savage Beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking to Briefly News, Terry Pheto expressed his delight at being cast in King Shaka saying:

“I’m honoured to be part of this important story and incredible cast. Thank you @showtime @tolufilms @olufilms and @antoinefuqua for the opportunity. #KINGSHAKA See you on set!”

Shortly after the big news broke out, Terry Pheto shared the following magnetic post on Instagram:

South African celebrities and netizens congratulate Terry Pheto

@makwarelaphathu said:

"So well deserved wifey ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@savitambuli wrote:

"Look at you my Sweet❤️"

@dueynice shared:

"Incredible can’t wait to see it"

@leeray_b posted:

"Moves!!!! "

@wandabaloyi replied:

"Super proud of you ❤️

@nomasonto_mhlongo commented:

"Missed seeing you on the screen.. ❤️"

@minniedlamini added:

"That’s my girl "

Babes Wodumo trends as Mzansi shares mixed views over singer’s appearance: “Looks really do fade away”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo's fans have taken to the timeline to share their thoughts on her appearance. The Gqom singer trended after snaps of herself with radio host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

The Wololo hitmaker was a guest on Duzu's show on Ukhozi FM. The snaps of the star was shared on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Shook tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Babes Wodumo's appearance. Some said she has lost weight while others assumed that the stunner is not well.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News