A video of a lady recording herself dancing before a little boy joins in on the fun has been circulating online

In the clip, the mother is seen showing off some moves to a traditional song before her son stands in front of the camera

Judging by the comments, Mzansi men were rather annoyed by the toddler blocking the view of the curvy woman

Little boys can be mischievous rascals at the most unideal times. One little boy decided to kill his mom’s vibe by interrupting a video of herself showing off some dance moves.

One little boy strategically blocked the view of his mom's leg-up dance move in a video. Image: @matekihlabisa/Twitter

The clip shared by @matekihlabisa on Twitter, shows the curvy momma rocking a short summer dress as she begins to dance to a traditional song.

A little boy wearing an Orlando Pirates t-shirt soon appears in the frame as she continues to dance. The boy remains unfazed as he looks into the camera, strategically blocking his mother’s leg-up move.

Needless to say, Mzansi men were not impressed about being blocked by the view. The post was annoyingly and humorously captioned:

“Kodwa lengane yathathwaphi (Where does this child come from).”

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@NgwanaaNtate wrote:

“@_Hybreed_ can you please remove this boy from this video? Kea kopa hle monna.”

@AlexSithole replied:

“Mxim msangano we ngane, ubona nge skipa ukuthi wee.”

@Slwane_kaJama remarked:

“Hau! Kodwa lomfana omncane wenzani madoda ‍♂️.”

@kaRonaldo_Entle reacted:

“ Nilayekile.”

@Frank_Bafentse said:

“It's always Pirates .”

Naughty toddlers try complimenting their angry mom's looks after getting into trouble for making a mess

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of two children being reprimanded by a furious mom left South African netizens laughing out loud.

The video shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two children crying loudly as their mother questions who spilled medicine on the floor between the two of them.

They respond by crying and pointing at each other as their mom continues to shout at them. The mother tells them to clean up the mess. The girl child is heard telling her mother that she is pretty and is a princess, presumably in an effort to avoid a hiding or gain her mother’s forgiveness.

