Slikour and his wife Melissa Wilkinson have broken their silence amid their cheating and abuse allegations

This after the rapper was accused of having extra-marital affairs, leading to his separation from his wife

The couple shared a joint statement asking for privacy to deal with their marital issues

Slikour and his wife, Melissa Wilkinson, posted a joint statement regarding the cheating and abuse allegations. Images: siyametane

Source: Instagram

Slikour and his wife, Melissa Wilkinson, have officially come clean about their cheating and abuse scandals. In light of the allegations against him, the SA hip hop juggernaut and his wife posted a joint statement requesting privacy to tend to their troubles.

Slikour and wife break their silence

Slikour, real name Siyabonga Metane, is facing major turbulence in his marriage, and together with his wife, Melissa Wilkinson, has broken his silence.

This after Sunday World revealed a source who alleged that Melissa had dumped Slikour over emotional and financial abuse. However, the last straw was his alleged cheating scandals.

In an Instagram post, Melissa and her estranged husband posted a joint statement addressing the abuse and cheating allegations pinned against him, where they requested privacy to deal with their marital issues.

Is this what Nota said would ruin Slikour's reputation?

"We have been married for over five years, and as with every marriage, we have our trials and tribulations to face and overcome. While we acknowledge these challenges, we would like to work through them privately."

Slikour and his wife Melissa asked for privacy amid cheating and abuse allegations. Image: siyametane

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Slikour's cheating allegations

Netizens were stunned to learn about Slikour's allegations:

MaNkosi__ said:

"Men who cheat almost always turn out to be abusive."

Just_Mo___ wrote:

"Slikour thought he was being slick by cheating on his wife."

In 2021, Moanerleaser said:

"Penny says cheating is a matter of a person’s character, but Slikour says it isn’t. He says people cheat because they’re finding themselves."

Anele Mdoda speaks on cheating husbands

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda's post, saying cheating should be the least of a couple's worries.

The radio personality listed several instances where a woman should be inclined to leave a marriage, however, cheating was not one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News