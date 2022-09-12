Former YoTV child star Karabo Ntshweng has taken to her timeline to wish herself and her twin brother a happy birthday

The 5FM host shared a beautiful picture of the two of them during her lush wedding which took place in early August

Netizens are curremtly rushing to the magnetic post's comments section to wish the famous twins a happy birthday

Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng is celebrating turning 31 years old with her twin brother Katlego Ntshweng.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the 5FM radio host shared a stunning snap from her wedding day which took place on 13 August 2022. In the beautiful picture, it looks like her twin brother was walking Karabo down the aisle while they are gazing at each other with sibling fondness.

According to the post, they are celebrating their birthday and Karabo said the following about the special day:

"Current favourite pic of my bro and I. To the best twin in the world, Happy Birthday famo"

Karabo Ntshweng shared the following magnetic post on Twitter:

South Africans wish Karabo and Katlego Ntshweng a happy birthday

@Fizicss said:

"What a stunning picture. Happy Birthday! Love, light, and more blessings. "

@MavaK wrote:

"Happy Birthday Karabo and congrats on Lenyalo."

@SunshineZee7 shared:

"I just love your unique smile. Every time I see u smile. I just find myself smiling with you. Your smile is contagious and beautiful."

@nicki_D_ posted:

"Still can't get over how gorgeous you were on your big day fave. Happy birthday go mawelana a Rra Ntshweng. "

@Thobi_Rose replied:

"Happy bday to you both Karabo, I never forget your bday even after all these years hehehe. Sending love and more growth! ❣️"

@GagelaPamela commented:

"You both looking beautiful. Happy birthday "

@ThatoMathe_ also said:

"Happy birthday beautiful, hope you’re having an awesome one ❤️"

@qmdluli also wrote:

"You made a stunning bride KHappiest birthday you two "

@Noni_Khumalo added:

"Happy birthday to you and your fave! What a moment this was"

Source: Briefly News