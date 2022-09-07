K Naomi took to social media to share more photos from her wedding, which took place over the weekend

This time, the actress shared stunning photos from a traditional wedding ceremony, which quickly went viral

South Africans have flocked to the The River star to congratulate her on her marriage to Tshepo Phakathi

Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane, also known as K Naomi by South Africans, is grinning from ear to ear after becoming a Mrs. The actress married her bae businessman, Tshepo Phakathi, in a lux wedding on 3 September 2022.

K Naomi has shared more magnetic snaps of her traditional wedding. Image: @knaomin

Taking to Instagram, K Naomi shared more stunning images from the once-in-a-lifetime event. The power couple can be seen in the magnetic pics looking gorgeous in traditional Zulu attire as they celebrated strengthening their union.

K Naomi shared the following post on Instagram:

According to K Naomi, having a traditional wedding has always been her dream.

"I love traditional weddings, my highlight for any wedding Excited to be someone's Makoti one day," said K Naomi in an old Twitter post.

Netizens think K Naomi manifested her marriage to Tshepo Phakathi

@bushle_sa said:

"From your mouth to God's ears. The power of the said word❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations to the Phakathi family."

@khabo_bucibo wrote:

"Congratulations K. You looked amazing. It was such a beautiful celebration. May God bless your union "

@roryy_bee shared:

"You manifested babe and the lord gave you just that❤️❤️❤️"

@mpuse_96 posted:

"What a beautiful couple congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. P"

@ayanda_k_mahlangu replied:

"So incredibly happy for you and Mr. P. God bless your union. I hope it’s a magical time ♥️"

@monicamei_ commented:

"You looked like a dream!"

@ntja_daddy_motswagae also said:

"Beautiful and blessed. Congratulations, guys, and may the good Lord continue to bless your bond and beyond."

@phindz_ng also wrote:

"The beauty of words spoken into your life, power of the tongue. Congratulations beautiful "

@kay.wagon added:

"Last frame for me. Everything was a manifestation ❤️❤️❤️"

The stunner and her bae are doting parents to an adorable girl. According to TshisaLIVE, the couple shared their bundle of joy's face with Mzansi earlier in 2022.

