Babes Wodumo has reportedly responded to nasty comments over her looks after her snaps surfaced on the timeline

Trolls roasted the Gqom singer about her weight loss with some even claiming that she's sick after seeing the viral snaps

The Wololo hitmaker admitted that she lost weight after her pregnancy and pointed out that she's hurt because it's women who are roasting her

Babes Wodumo has responded to the vile comments over her appearance. The Gqom singer was recently trolled after snaps of her with Ukhozi FM host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

Babes Wodumo has responded to nasty comments over her looks. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The star was roasted for her weight loss and her overall look in the trending pics. The reality TV star reportedly took to social media to react to trolls who shaded her.

Babes Wodumo took to Facebook to weigh in on media personality Jacinta Ngobese's post about weight loss after pregnancy. According to ZAlebs, Babes shared that it hurts to see women shading her for her weight loss.

She confirmed that she lost weight during and after her pregnancy, adding that she's enjoying motherhood despite what people say about her.

"Others are quick to judge saying I am sick, I need help or I am taking dr*gs, just because I had a baby and my body is still recovering."

According to the publication, Babes further shared that she's not stressed about her weight loss because some of her family members and friends went through the same thing.

Babes Wodumo trends over her appearance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo's fans took to the timeline to share their thoughts on her appearance. The Gqom singer trended after snaps of herself with radio host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

The Wololo hitmaker was a guest on Duzu's show on Ukhozi FM. The snaps of the star was shared on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Taking to Twitter, Musa revealed that Mampintsha's wife was a guest on the Durban-base radio station. Shook tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Babes' appearance. Some said she has lost weight while others assumed that the stunner is not well.

