Dali Mpofu's stunning daughter Zwekazi turned 18 years old in style while Whistle Girl's return has Mzansi praying that lockdown doesn't come back. Saffas had a wild week and Briefly News kept our readers updated from beginning to end.

1. Dali Mpofu celebrates daughter Zwekazi's 18th birthday with a sweet post, Mzansi sends well wishes

Highly respected advocate Dali Mpofu made his way to Twitter to celebrate his daughter's 18th birthday. Mpofu revealed that on his children's 18th birthdays, he tells them the full story of why he spent his 18 birthday in 90-day detention without trial while fighting for Africa.

The EFF's First National Chairperson's daughter Zwekazi was a picture of grace as her family honoured her on her special day. She looked stunning as she posed in a restaurant with her proud household.

2. Whistle Girl returns, Mzansi hilariously starts preparing for hard lockdown: "Level 5 is coming"

Whistle Girl is back and unintentionally marking the start of the holiday season. Reneiloe Seemane is in her early 20s and is known for bringing fire to the dancefloor. Dubbed 'Whistle Girl' for her unique usage of a whistle while dancing, the young lady is a household name.

The Amapiano dancer has been a bit scarce this year following her rise to fame in September 2020. Her return has made many South Africans believe that we might soon be making our way to Level 5 lockdown.

From Dali Mpofu's daughter's birthday to the struggle shared by Rachel Kolisi of raising a teen, Briefly News has everything.

3. Rachel Kolisi shares funny snaps of Siya’s baby sis Liphelo, explaining the struggles of raising a teenager

Rachel Kolisi likes to have a good laugh on social media and always drops lit content for her people to have a good chuckle over. Mom life is hard, especially when you have teenagers with raging hormones. Some think the newborn phase is tough until their little one turns into a tween monster.

Taking to social media, Rachel shared some pictures of Siya’s 14-year-old sister Liphelo which depicted the emotional cycles of a teenager – it is a wild ride.

4. She's a graduate but couldn't get a job for 17 years; man hails mum who sponsored his education as a trader

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate his 55-year-old mother for striving to make ends meet against all odds. Osaretin Michael shared on LinkedIn that his mum had graduated from the University of Benin but couldn't get a job.

Undeterred, he said she decided to be a trader in a market in Benin City, Edo and was able to co-sponsor his undergraduate education despite not earning much from the business. Michael praised his mother for 'stooping low' to engage in the trading business describing her as his example.

5. Man buys a house with R2.3m mistakenly credited to his account, after 9 months, bank orders him to pay it back

On 29 December 2020, a 54-year-old man, Russell Alexander, was stunned to receive a credit alert of £30,000 (R620k) into his account.

The series of mistaken credit transfers continued into the following year to the point that it totalled £110,000 (R2.3m), forcing the grandfather to approach his bank Barclays, England to inform them of the development.

