Rachel Kolisi is having a time raising Siya’s little sister Liphelo, lol, the teenage years are not for the faint-hearted

Taking to social media with a few funny snaps of Liphelo, Rachel made it known that the good sis is struggling

Fans took to the comment section of Rachel’s post to let her know that it is a wild ride and her feels are valid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rachel Kolisi likes to have a good laugh on social media and always drops lit content for her people to have a good chuckle over.

Rachel Kolisi adores Siya’s baby sis Liphelo but yoh, raising her can be tricky. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Mom life is hard, especially when you have teenagers with raging hormones. Some think the newborn phase is tough until their little one turns into a tween monster.

Taking to social media, Rachel shared some pictures of Siya’s 14-year-old sister Liphelo which depicted the emotional cycles of a teenager – it is a wild ride.

Rachel posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“When you think you’re nailing parenting. Teenagers are like ⬆️⬆️⬆️ LOL.

“Ku Rough Ku Tricky Ku Wow.”

Rachel is such a great support system and mother figure to Liphelo but she ain’t going to lie, teenagers are a lot.

Fans took to the comment section to let Rachel know that they get where she is coming from and have fought the battle. Seems like teenagers all have their parents doing emotional cartwheels.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@cecilialehmann said:

“My pre-teen is laughing at me right now, imagine what it will be like in a few years.”

@tshegomohube said:

“We all need therapy ”

@stephnieasquith said:

“That’s why there’s boarding schools ♀️”

@ngcalinkolweni said:

“It’s the caption for me”

@joeydlamini said:

“Wow I was not ready.”

Rachel Kolisi sums up relationship with Siya in hilarious post

Rachel Kolisi and Siya have had a strange year and took social distancing to a whole new level when the Springbok captain moved to KwaZulu-Natal, reported Briefly News.

On top of that Siya contracted Covid and had to self-isolate as did the rest of the family.

This resulted in a lot of Rachel and Siya's conversations took place online and not face to face. Taking to her Instagram account, Rachel shared a hilarious pic that summed up their marriage in 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za