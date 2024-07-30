Bongani Fassie continues to believe that his late mother, Brenda Fassie, didn't die naturally

During his interview on Newzroom Afrika, Fassie mentioned that someone switched off the respirators

After his revelation, many netizens on social media reacted to Bongani Fassie's claims

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bongani Fassie opened up about how his mother, Brenda Fassie, died. Image: @Spurplayafrica, @bonganifassie

Source: UGC

Music producer Bongani Fassie shared some damning and unknown information regarding his mother, Brenda Fassie's death.

Bongani Fassie believes his mom didn't die naturally

20 years after her untimely death, Bongani Fassie continues to believe that there was foul play in his mother's death.

During his recent interview on Newzroom Afrika, the music producer stunned many netizens when he mentioned that he still believes that his mother didn't die naturally. He further mentioned that someone switched off the respirators, and the question is, who did that?

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@ThisIsColbert posted the video of Bongani's interview on Twitter (X) and captioned it:

"[SHOCKER] It's untrue that Brenda Fassie died from substance abuse, The respirators were SWITCHED-OFF, By who? Bongani Fassie says the REAL death of his mom is still under investigation, 20 years on."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bongani's revelation

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens reacted to what Bongani said. See some of the comments below:

@lioneszT said:

"The quest for closure after losing a mother, especially as an only child of a beloved public figure, is a profound journey. Wishing Bongani Fassie strength and peace on this path."

@XUFFLER wrote:

"Bongani should let go, nobody cares anymore."

@The_TimeTravela questioned:

"Does he think his mom would have been alive by now?"

@AfrikanChefZA commented:

"This kid is talking rubbish. We witnessed MaBrrr's career."

@itsjustmewethu replied:

"He's always using her name to get attention."

@Oyama_DD responded:

"He always brings up his mom when he wants attention this one."

Bongani Fassie honours late mother

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bongani Fassie's plan to honour his late mom, Brenda, on the anniversary of her death.

The musician assembled a show to pay homage to MaBrr's legacy 20 years after her death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News