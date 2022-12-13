John Steenhuisen has pointed his finger at the ruling party and President Cyril Ramaphosa for the loadshedding mess South Africa finds itself in

The leader of the DA claimed Eskom CEO John Steenhuisen was not to blame and the ANC failed to implement policy to bring rolling blackouts to an end

Steenhuisen's statements come as South Africans have been forced to endure Stage 5 rolling blackouts

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has placed the blame for loadshedding lies squarely on the shoulders of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC).

DA leader John Steenhuisen has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC for ongoing loadshedding. Image: Darren Stewart & Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

The leader of SA's main opposition party made the accusations when he came to the defence of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, refuting claims that the rolling blackouts were De Ruyter's fault.

Steenhuisen took aim at President Ramaphosa saying that loadsheding was a result of Ramaphosa and the ANC's two decades of failure to implement policy and leadership that would've handled the issue.

The DA leader also took the opportunity to point out to Cyril Ramaphosa that he had promised the nation in 2015 that loadshedding would be a distant memory within 18 months to two years, News24 reported.

However, it has been seven years since Ramaphosa made his promise and the rolling blackouts in South Africa are worsening on a daily basis. The nation is currently on Stage 5 loadshedding with many areas experiencing power cuts for four hours at a time.

According to Business Tech, Eskom had originally planned to move the country to Stage 2 loadshedding on Sunday, 11 December but was forced to extend Stage 5 rolling blackouts indefinitely.

The power utility announced that the higher level of power cuts was due to breakdowns at some Eskom power stations in addition to the loss of generating units.

Steenhuisen issued President Ramaphosa with an ultimatum: either lead the country out of loadshedding or give up his position at the helm of the nation.

South Africans react to Steenhuisen's accusations

Citizens believe that Steenhuisen is off the mark with his claims that André de Ruyter is not to blame for loadshedding.

Below are some comments:

@EdS_888 said:

"There we go again … why are we not surprised by these DA utterances."

@SbuMpikoMsomi rebutted:

"You are correct ANC government must be blamed for appointing the useless Eskom CEO, De Ruyter."

@Khaya01940731 pointed out:

"De Ruyter was employed to change that. If he can't improve the Eskom situation, then he is part of the problem as CEO of Eskom."

@malukhele claimed:

"De Ruyter has no clue on what he is doing at Eskom. He must be fired before it is too late."

@BoyzinKhambane commented:

"Wow, but former CEOs were blamed and fired."

@Mbatha_Dumi added:

"De Ruyter too has to be blamed together with the current ANC leadership."

Ramaphosa says fixing broken system at Eskom will take time, SA frustrated: “Talking instead of doing”

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters in Philippi, Khayelitsha about the government's plan to tackle the problems at SA's power utility, Eskom on Saturday, 10 December.

Ramaphosa claimed the issues at Eskom are complex, regardless the government was dedicated to bringing the rolling blackouts to an end, reported EWN. When the president was asked when South Africa can expect the energy crisis to end, he said:

"There can’t be a time frame when you are dealing with a broken system. You need to repair the broken system. It’s been so for quite a long time."

