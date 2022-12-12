The City of Johannesburg has asked Eskom for a three-day exception from load shedding

This comes after heavy rains have caused significant power outages across many areas in the metro

The municipality claims that load shedding makes it hard for City Power to remedy the power outages

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has requested that SA's power utility, Eskom, give the metro a three-day load shedding exemption so that City Power can attend to escalating faults and outages.

The City of Johannesburg has requested a 3-day break from load shedding to deal with power outages. Image: Waldo Swiegers & MARCO LONGARI

Source: Getty Images

This comes as Gauteng has been subjected to torrential rains, resulting in City Power receiving over 4 000 calls related to prolonged power outages. The Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, made the request to Eskom as the electricity distributor battles to clear the backlog.

Johannesburg City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said one of the areas hardest hit by the heavy storm was the Roodepoort service delivery centre. While City Power was working hard to restore electricity, the area has been struggling to recover since, EWN reported.

Michael Sun, Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC said that the electricity distributors were concerned about how load shedding was causing additional faults and stress to the power grid. The rolling blackouts are also reportedly making it hard for the entity to stabilise the situation and end the outages.

Sun also revealed that while City Power technicians are working around the clock to restore power, criminals are targeting the workers. On Sunday, 11 December, four technicians were assaulted and robbed by six armed men in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Sun added:

"Threats and intimidations of technicians are reported daily. We are appealing to all Joburgers to help us to keep our workers safe so we can get through this crisis together."

Source: Briefly News