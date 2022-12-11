A video of a municipal worker showing how he switches off power received mixed reactions from Mzansi. A woman who opened up a bottle filled with notes and coins after a year of saving inspired social media users.

Netizens shared mixed reactions to a viral video of a little girl rocking eyelashes and fake nails at her preschool graduation. Mzansi was left in stitches after a lady hilariously pulled a ghost prank on a taxi driver

TikTok video showing Mzansi how loadshedding Stage 10 would work left social media users rolling with laughter.

A video shows a man switching off power, a toddler caused a stir with eyelashes and nails at graduation and a woman opening a bottle filled with notes and coins after a year of saving. Image: UGC.

1. Mzansi finally knows man who switches off power during loadshedding

A video of how power cuts are initiated in North West, Rustenburg, amused people. Loadshedding in South Africa continues at full force, and online users got a bit of closure by seeing how it all works.

TikToker @mandisidyantyi works at a power station, and he showed people that he is responsible for switching off electricity. The video completely took South African online users as it got millions of views.

A video posted on TikTok by @mandisidyantyi shows the man who works at Rustenburg municipality managing 11 000 volts of electricity. In the video, the man switches off some of the power units, which caused a reaction among netizens as it got 3.5 million views and 122 000 likes.

2. Woman opens 5L bottle filled with bank notes and coins after year of saving

A woman demonstrated the sweetness of delayed gratification in a TikTok video posted by @dipuozoemashilane.

She freed the money stuffed inside a 5L bottle and started rejoicing that it was time to spend it.

Her accomplishment was inspiring for many because most people barely get by and don't have the luxury of putting money aside with the high living costs.

3. Mzansi amazed by little girl with fake eyelashes and nails at graduation party

Parents have different styles of raising their little ones, some are strict, and others are more relaxed with what's permitted in their homes.

A TikTok video posted by @baatsebawinnie of a little girl caused a stir online. In the clip, the girl is shown with a full set of artificial nails and eyelashes at her preschool graduation party.

Mzansi jumped into the comments to share their mixed opinions about seeing the young girl beautified like a grown-up.

4. Woman hilariously pulls ghost prank on taxi driver and passengers, video goes viral and leaves SA in stitches

A woman had taxi passengers and the driver running for their lives after playing a silly prank on them.

Now that's a good one! South African social media users couldn't help but laugh at the hilarious stunt and shared funny reactions to the Twitter post.

@Prudy_L_ commented:

"It's quite evident that it's staged. A driver would not keep quiet through such an ordeal.Them jumping like that out the taxi was overly dramatic compared to how they were quiet the whole time she was speaking to the ghost. Their acting is horrible."

5. Hilarious viral TikTok video of how Stage 10 loadshedding would work in SA has Mzansi dusted

An online user felt the pressure from the country-wide load-shedding issue. The hilarious man created a skit showing people what they can expect if the country reaches Stage 10 loadshedding.

In the skit, the comedian shows how South Africans will not even be allowed to make themselves food. People could not stop cracking up over the exaggerated skit.

A creator, @thando_comedy, shared a video of what he thinks loadshedding Stage 10 is like. In the video, he tries to cook using fire but is stopped by an official because Stage 10 shedding now includes fire.

