André de Ruyter said he is disappointed that he didn't change things for the better at Eskom with his role as CEO

This comes after De Ruyter handed in his resignation and the news was prematurely publicised on Wednesday

Mpho Makwana said the power utility is working on finding De Ruyter's successor while he finishes his term

Andre De Ruyter briefs the media during his time as Eskom's CEO. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - André de Ruyter briefed the media on Thursday about his resignation as Eskom's CEO.

De Ruyter expressed disappointment at failing to achieve the personal goals he set for himself as the top dog at Eskom.

He said he decided to quit to make way for the newly appointed board to appoint a better-suited candidate qualified to do the job.

De Ruyter said his performance was hindered by multiple factors, including corruption and crime, reported TimesLIVE.

“I am in a position where I am also dependent on the support of the broader political economy, and that is critical to enabling the success of Eskom going forward.”

The Chairperson of Eskom's Board, Mpho Makwana said the De Ruyter resigned on Monday and the power utility was forced to release a statement after the news leaked.

“While we were in the middle of deliberations, the story leaked. I didn't expect him to tender the resignation this soon.

Makwana added that Eskom plans to find De Ruyter's replacement, and colleagues enjoyed working with him.

A few comments from South Africans on social media:

Junain de Monk said:

"If only excuses generated electricity. The guy would've been the best CEO Eskom ever had."

Charity Katotobwe posted:

"He did his best. It’s difficult to transform an organisation which is run by politicians in the background."

Sivinho Mdazuka wrote:

"He is just a failure, he failed at Nampak and failed again at Eskom!"

Kelvin Phiri added:

"He couldn't achieve anything at Eskom because the majority of crooked politicians were not happy with him."

"Accept responsibility and quit shifting blame like everybody else in this government."

Source: Briefly News