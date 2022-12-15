Former Eskom acting chief executive officer Matshela Koko believes loadshedding will be a thing of the past soon

He made the remarks following the resignation of Andre De Ruyter and said the power utility will be up and running smoothly

The former CEO said his focus is not to get back into Eskom but once his “name is cleared” the sky is the limit for him

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom acting chief executive officer Matshela Koko believes that the power utility will be up and running smoothly following the resignation of Andre De Ruyter.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko believes loadshedding will end soon. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The country has been experiencing major blackouts, however, Koko believes that loadshedding will end within the next six to 12 months through Eskom's maintenance effort and operations discipline. He believes that De Ruyter’s should signal a new dawn for the power utility.

“Now that Andre De Ruyter has resigned and Jan Oberholzer is leaving in April 2023, I hope that this is the new beginning for Eskom,” Koko shared on Twitter.

The former acting CEO said his focus is not to get back into Eskom but once his “name is cleared” the sky is the limit for him. Koko, his wife Mosima, and stepdaughters Koketso Choma and Koketso Aren were arrested in October on corruption charges.

According to IOL, the former Eskom CEO’s arrest was related to a multi-billion rand contract that Eskom entered into with a Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Bovei in 2015. Koko was released on R300 000 bail.

Citizens react to Matshela Koko’s comments:

@helenblanckenb1 said:

“This crook has no right to have an opinion!”

@TwanaXolani posted:

“He must face his court case and forget about loadshedding, his stepdaughter is furious that he involved them in his criminal activities.”

@Magdalene2490 added:

“Punting for the job? The criminal activities he stands accused of gives him the right credentials.”

Eskom says De Ruyter will stay on as CEO till replacement found, SA reacts: "He must pack and leave today"

Briefly News also reported that Eskom released a statement on Wednesday, December 14 after the news broke that André De Ruyter had tendered his resignation.

The power utility confirmed De Ruyter's resignation and said that he will continue as CEO until March 31, 2023, while they look for his replacement.

Eskom's Board Chairperson, Mpho Makwana said De Ruyter agreed to stay longer than the mandatory 30-day notice to help with the smooth transition, reported TimesLIVE.

