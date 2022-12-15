Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's resignation has fanned the flames of calls for the power utility's COO to follow suit

The most prominent call came from EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu who took to Twitter to request that Jan Oberholzer quit

Shivambu will get what he wants only later than expected, as Oberholzer announced his plan to retire in April 2023

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, has taken aim at Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer in the aftermath of the power utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter's unexpected resignation.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has called on Eskom Coo Jan Oberholzer to resign. Image: Laird Forbes & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Shivambu commemorated de Ruyter's throwing in of the towel by posting a celebratory tweet, where he also called for Oberholzer to follow suit.

The red berets' deputy leaders' call for Oberholzer to resign garnered mixed reactions. Some South Africans wholeheartedly agreed with Shivambu, while others called him out for being racist in his tweets.

This is what South Africans had to say:

@MngoAaron declared:

"Hamba!"

@SuperiorZulu said:

"An obvious privilege to earn R7m while doing absolutely nothing."

@sakhi_dlamini added:

"His salary constitutes fruitless and wasteful expenditure."

@BAWLINGHARD suggested:

"You and your dictator can you please appoint new CEO we want to see something."

Floyd Shivambu won't have to wait long for Oberholzer to leave the Eskom ranks

According to TimesLIVE, Andre de Ruyter tendered his resignation on Wednesday, 14 December but will stay on board as CEO of the embattled power utility until next year.

This is around the same time that Oberholzer plans to make his exit from Eskom. The chief operating officer announced that he would retire from the power utility in April 2023 after over 30 years of working at Eskom.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter succumbs to loadshedding pressures and resigns, South Africans have mixed reactions

In a related story, Briefly News reported Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tendered his resignation at the state-owned power utility.

De Ruyter's resignation comes in the wake of mounting pressure from political organisations such as the Economic Freedom Fighters, who wanted him to be fired over the worsening state of Eskom.

Party leaders such as Floyd Shivambu felt that De Ruyter was incompetent and should be replaced by someone with the right skill set.

According to News24, the former CEO informed the Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, about his plans to leave the power utility earlier this week. Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan was also informed about De Ruyter's departure.

Source: Briefly News