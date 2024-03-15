Former Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela spoke about how coaches like Mamelodi Sundowns boss Rhulani Mokwena keep their tactics under high security

Mokwena responded to his former colleague Komphela during his analysis ahead of their Nedbank Cup match against Maritzburg United this weekend

Sundowns coach Mokwena revealed his dream job is to be an assistant to the boss of their current PSL rivals

Golden Arrows mentor Steve Komphela and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena have taken digs at each other. Image: komphelasteve @ Instagram / Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela appears to have started a war of words with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Speaking ahead of Arrows' Nedbank Cup match against SuperSport United this weekend, Komphela took an apparent dig at his former Sundowns colleague, Mokwena.

Rhulani Mokwena's secrets are well hidden

According to iDiski Times, Komphela, who recently joined Arrows after leaving Moroka Swallows, said certain coaches keep their tactics close to their chest.

Komphela said:

“I know of coaches we worked with, you will never get anywhere close to their briefcase, the laptop has four pins, and they hide the information like the pin code accesses a nuclear weapon."

Mokwena strikes back at Komphela

Mokwena, who served under Komphela at Masandawana for three years before taking over as head coach, replied to Komphela's remarks during his analysis ahead of the cup tie against Maritzburg United on 17 March 2024:

“We have to come well prepared, I got an opportunity to clear our game and check our performance against SuperSport and also check their last game. But a lot more games were loaded on my laptop that has five passwords, so I will go into that a bit later today.”

See Mokwena's response to Komphela in the tweet below:

Mokwena reveals dream job

Mokwena, who could lose a member of his coaching staff to Kaizer Chiefs, recently stated he would like to work with current Cape Town Spurs mentor Ernst Middendorp one day.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Mokwena said:

“Still, one of my dreams is to be Ernst Middendorp’s assistant. Really, it’s one of my dreams. I phone him a lot, he knows I phone him just to talk to him because I like him, I like how he sees, how he thinks and how he sees things.

"Since he has come back, you know he had that stint in Thailand, his way of seeing things is amazing and it’s still one of my dreams to be his assistant coach."

Komphela versus Mokwena delights fans

Football fans took to social media to react to the interaction between the two coaches, with many bringing up Komphela's tendency to make headlines with his quotes.

Tshiamo Motshabi supports Mokwena keeping his tactics a secret:

"I can add more passwords and a laserbeam around the briefcase to secure our Chameleon tactics even more "

Nongalo Msweli made light of the incident:

"These guys are divas, shame… amadoda ane drama kanje‍."

Molale Matsheka showed his love for Komphela:

"Powerful as ever... standardised! Salute, Steve!"

Bongs Genesis Mlangeni has respect for the Arrows coach:

"Bra Steve, my coach. Respect nje for le grootman."

