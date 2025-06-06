Ashley Du Preez has lost his father, Abraham Jansen, and is currently mourning with the support of his loved ones and the football community

Kaizer Chiefs star player Ashley Du Preez is in mourning following the passing of his father, Abraham Jansen. The Soweto giants confirmed the heartbreaking news via their official X (formerly Twitter) account, posting a heartfelt message of sympathy and support to their forward and his family. The message quickly drew a wave of condolence replies from fans and netizens on X.

The club’s post read:

“We are saddened by the passing of Abraham Jansen, the father of our player Ashley Du Preez. We extend our deepest condolences to Ashley and his family. May his father’s soul rest in peace.”

Fans extend condolences and support

Following the club’s announcement, supporters flooded the comment section with touching messages, rallying around Du Preez during this difficult time. The football fraternity, known for its tight-knit support base, showed compassion and unity.

Peache Africa wrote:

“May his memory be a blessing to the family, and may they find strength and comfort during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ashley and his loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Linges

“Condolences to the family.”

Mathe:

“Heartfelt condolences to Ashley and his family.”

Pule Jakkals :

“Eish, that’s sad news. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to Ashley and the entire family. May the beautiful soul of Mr Jansen rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏”

Black Japanese :

“Deepest condolences to Ashley and the family ❤✌”

Absolutely :

“Condolences to Ashley and his family. 💛🖤✌️”

SpheSihle

“May the good Lord give them strength.”

Nkwali

“Sincere condolences to Ashley, his family and relatives. May God give them strength in these difficult times. 🕊️”

While Ashley Du Preez grieves the loss of his father, the widespread support from Kaizer Chiefs, fans, and the South African football community stands as a powerful reminder: in sorrow, he is not alone. May Abraham Jansen rest in eternal peace.

Early career and rise at Stellenbosch FC

Born on 16 July 1997 in Stellenbosch, Du Preez began his professional football career with Stellenbosch FC in 2016. Over six years, he made 88 appearances and scored 15 goals, playing a pivotal role in the club's ascent to the Premier Soccer League (PSL). His performances caught the attention of top-tier clubs, leading to his transfer to Kaizer Chiefs in July 2022.

This just ended season he has come on mostly as a substitute since the arrival of the Congolese striker and made his mark in the Nedbank Cup when he scored a controversial goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final last month.

