One young lady has reflected on achieving two major milestones after overcoming hardships to reach her dreams

Taking to social media, the strong woman celebrated her car and bagging a permanent job despite being treated poorly by others

Mzansi netizens could not help but praise the hun for rising above her circumstances and reaching success

One hard-working young woman has left many people inspired after sharing how she overcame hardship to bag permanent employment and a car.

Tsheedy Muhlee is thrilled to have a job and a car. Image: Tsheedy Muhlee.

The sis explained that she had to beat the odds, and despite being treated badly by others, she continued to persevere.

Facebook user, Tsheedy Muhlee, opened up about her amazing blessings online, captioning her post:

“I have definitely been God’s favourite. I got a permanent job, and after all that has been said and done to me, He picked me up and I was the chosen one.

“I will never forget how broken I was, how my name was dragged, and still I rose. This might be nothing to you but it’s everything to me. I will forever be grateful.

“I always dreamt of getting a car for myself for my birthday but God said I deserved it sooner. Happy four months to my baby."

Beautiful woman grateful to God for blessings, which include the lovely whip and job

Many netizens could not help but feel inspired by the dedicated and grateful young lady.

Briefly News compiled some of their reactions to her post:

Mbali Mdluli said:

"So proud of the woman you're becoming. So proud of you."

Kay Gee KatliEe Zwane wrote:

"It’s the caption for me."

Mpho Thwala is proud of her:

"Congratulations. This is very big and you did that on your own. You should be very proud of yourself."

