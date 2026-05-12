SAFA says Video Assistant Referee technology is finally set to arrive in the PSL after years of controversy around officiating decisions

A R20 million government grant has now cleared the way for the system to be introduced ahead of the 2026/27 campaign

Football fans are already debating whether VAR will improve refereeing standards or create fresh controversy in South African football

SAFA confirms that VAR is coming to South Africa. Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is expected to be operational in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from the start of the 2026/27 season following a R20 million (about US$1.08 million) government funding injection.

The announcement comes after years of complaints from coaches, players and supporters over controversial refereeing decisions in domestic football.

Clubs and managers across the league have repeatedly called for the introduction of VAR to improve accuracy and transparency during matches.

Speaking at SAFA House, SAFA Finance Committee chairperson Mxolisi Sibam confirmed that the money had already been secured and that preparations for implementation were already underway.

“Yes, the government has been very generous with us. They have given us R20 million to implement VAR,” Sibam said.

“And we are in the process, at this current NEC meeting that is going on now, we are going to finalise the approval of that budget so that we can go on with the work.”

According to GOAL and SABC Sport, Sibam also revealed that groundwork on the project had already been ongoing for several months.

“Just to say that, the work has been going on for the past seven months or so,” he explained.

“So, it’s not like we will be starting from scratch, and fortunately the referees and the people in charge are targeting that when the new season starts VAR will be up and running.”

Miguel Cardoso and PSL coaches welcome VAR

The development is expected to be welcomed by several PSL coaches who have publicly criticised officiating standards during the current season.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been among the strongest voices pushing for VAR in South African football. Other coaches have also questioned major decisions in key league and cup matches throughout the campaign.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie had previously stated that the government wanted VAR implemented before the next PSL season starts.

Reports indicate that former referees, including Victor Gomes and Daniel Bennett, have been involved in preparations for the rollout.

SAFA has confirmed that VAR will be introduced to the PSL following government funding. Image: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Concerns remain over stadium infrastructure

While many supporters have welcomed the announcement, concerns remain about whether stadium infrastructure and operational systems across South Africa will be ready in time.

Several leagues around the world have faced criticism over delays and controversial VAR decisions despite having advanced technology in place.

Commenting on the wider debate, football writer Rowan Callaghan noted that VAR had not completely removed controversy from football internationally.

“Technology does not remove controversy from football — it merely relocates it,” Callaghan wrote in an opinion piece published on 12 May 2026.

SAFA has not yet confirmed the exact implementation date or which stadiums will first be equipped with the technology.

Businessman rewards losing team after heated derby drama

Briefly News also reported that Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo stunned football fans after rewarding Dynamos FC despite the club losing a heated derby clash against CAPS United.

Chivayo had promised the team a luxury bus if they won the match, but later confirmed he would still honour the pledge after rival supporters mocked him during the game.

Source: Briefly News