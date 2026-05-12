A woman went viral after throwing away soup from an eThekwini Municipality feeding scheme while saying people deserved better treatment and food quality

The incident sparked debate online after viewers criticised the appearance of the soup and questioned the dignity of some municipal feeding programmes

South Africans remained divided, with some supporting the woman’s frustration while others argued that food aid should still be appreciated during difficult times

A tense moment at a municipal soup kitchen has gone viral after a woman publicly rejected the food being served, sparking heated debate online about dignity, poverty and the quality of meals given to struggling communities.

The picture on the left showed the angry woman spilling the soup and walking away. Image: @carteblanchetv101

Source: TikTok

A viral video posted by @carteblanchetv101 on 11 May 2026 captured the emotional moment a woman at an eThekwini Municipality soup kitchen threw away a serving of soup while voicing frustration about the conditions many vulnerable residents face. The visibly upset woman can be heard saying they're not dogs as she rejected the meal, and dumping it on the ground, arguing that people deserve better treatment and more decent food.

The incident captured by TikTok account @carteblanchetv101 reportedly took place at a municipal feeding point in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the caption shared with the video, the eThekwini Municipality had insisted that journalists visit the soup kitchen to demonstrate that facilities and food services were adequate.

Controversy over quality of community feeding schemes

Soup kitchens and feeding schemes have become increasingly important across South Africa as many families continue battling rising food prices, unemployment and financial pressure. Municipal feeding programmes, churches, NGOs and community organisations often step in to assist vulnerable households struggling to afford daily meals. However, debates around the quality of food, resources and the management of these programmes regularly surface online and within communities.

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Many viewers focused on the appearance of the soup itself. Several social media users commented that the meal looked watery and unappetizing, with some comparing it to dirty water rather than proper food. Others argued that while food assistance programmes are important during difficult economic times, communities should still be treated with dignity and respect when receiving help.

The screenshot on the right captured the woman dumping the soup on the ground. Image: @carteblanchetv101

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

SA applauds woman for not settling for less

Angelina_m1810 wrote:

“My dad always says you cannot give someone something you wouldn’t eat.”

Zweli wrote:

“Even the poor deserve dignity.”

Cinema asked:

“What kind of soup is that? 😐”

beigegirl asked:

“Are those chicken necks in a soup?”

Makhunga wrote:

“I really wish Carte Blanche was aired on SABC 1, no programme in SA does investigative journalism quite like this show.”

King Gee wrote:

“She knows her worth.”

DJ Lebza_Angelo wrote:

“At least give people decent food that soup yoh. 😳 I like chicken necks, but soup chicken necks, that's a new one.”

Tirisano Modise asked:

“Why not chicken or beef chicken livers, aibo chicken necks, it’s not going to fill you up.”

Thato Makhene wrote:

“Ene you can’t give people something that you wouldn’t want. The same applies to clothes, you don’t give someone something that you won’t wear.”

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Source: Briefly News