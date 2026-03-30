Durban municipality have officially cleared the central beaches for swimming ahead of the massive holiday rush expected at the popular Golden Mile area

The eThekwini Municipality released the latest E-coli water test results to inform all visitors about which coastal spots are currently safe for public use

Public swimming pools across the entire municipality will also remain open during the long weekend to provide extra recreational spaces for the visiting families

The eThekwini Municipality has cleared several popular Durban beaches for swimming this Easter weekend.

A list of safe Durban beaches is out. Images: Farzana Ebrahim

Source: Facebook

Officials released the latest water quality results on March 25, 2026, to help holidaymakers make the right beach choices. This move will ensure that thousands of visitors can safely enjoy the warm Indian Ocean waters. The city used rigorous E-coli testing to determine which spots meet the safety standards. Lifeguards will be stationed at these open locations to monitor the expected influx of people.

The municipality conducted these tests across the northern, central, and southern coastlines to provide clarity. Most central beaches like North Beach and Wedge Beach, showed acceptable levels for public use.

A few southern spots like Toti Main and Pipeline remained closed. The city hopes these results will boost tourism after previous concerns about water safety levels. Beachgoers are urged to only swim in areas where the water is officially declared open.

Safety first for holiday visitors

The decision to open these beaches comes after a period of intense monitoring by environmental teams. Rainfall often washes debris and bacteria into the ocean, which can lead to temporary closures.

Exploring Durban’s open swimming pools

If the ocean is too rough, visitors can also access many public swimming pools. The municipality has opened facilities in areas like South Beach and the Rachel Finlayson pool. These pools offer a safer environment for children who are still learning how to swim. Operating hours for most public pools are from 6 am to 6 pm daily.

On Sundays and public holidays, the hours change from 9 am to 5 pm instead. Staff members will be on-site to ensure that the pool chemicals are balanced correctly.

Point Beach and Ushaka are among the top central spots cleared for the public.

and are among the top central spots cleared for the public. Umhlanga Main and Bronze Beach are open for those heading to the northern side.

and are open for those heading to the northern side. Westbrook and Mdloti Main also recorded excellent water quality results in recent tests.

Keeping the coastline clean

Plastic bottles on the sand on the beach. Image: Farzana Ebrahim

Source: Facebook

The city has placed extra bins along the Golden Mile to manage the holiday waste. When the shoreline is clean, the risk of contamination in the water is much lower.

More articles about Durban beaches

Briefly News previously reported that as the festive season approached, holidaymakers start making their ways to the beach for some much needed relax and relaxation.

previously reported that as the festive season approached, holidaymakers start making their ways to the beach for some much needed relax and relaxation. Aerial footage showing Durban’s beach crowds went viral because the drone view made the holiday rush look like a packed swarm from above.

A Durban man shared a video comparing the two cities' beaches, and the difference was shocking.

A TikTok user uploaded a video showing thousands of beachgoers at a local beach in Durban.

Source: Briefly News