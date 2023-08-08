Man Slams Actress Charlize Theron in Hilarious TikTok Video, Advises Her to Pronounce Her Name Properly
- A TikTok user made a hilarious video telling actress Charlize Theron to pronounce her name correctly
- This was in response to Charlize's video, where she said her name in a more American accent
- The Afrikaans-speaking man had tweeps chuckling after he said Charlize should use her Benoni accent and say her name correctly
This man has had enough of actress Charlize Theron saying her name in a more Americanised way.
Man drags Fast X actress Charlize Theron and reminds her that she is from Benoni
In a TikTok video reshared by @LeratoMannya on Twitter, @Wesleyvanniekerkofficial said Charlize spent too much time in America and forgot how to pronounce her name in a proper Afrikaans accent.
He even reminded her that she is from Benoni in Gauteng and that her name is pronounced in that manner.
"You come from f***** Benoni man."
He then said the name properly and, in the end, rolled his eyes.
SA reacts to the video, agreeing with Wesley
@YOLI93_ said:
"Sisi from Benoni. They outing her."
@MamphoN said:
"Why did I understand his Afrikaans?"
@Vic_thats_that said:
"He is tired of her, and I understand him. Charlize is a bit extra. What the hell."
@JayJNia said:
"@CharlizeAfrica come this side and learn from your neighbours how to pronounce your name."
Charlize Theron's journey to single life of motherhood
The 48-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road star is a mother to two adoptive children and had previously opened up about motherhood.
Charlize told People Magazine:
"When you adopt, you have to do it unconditionally."
She caused a stir online when her son Jackson was seen wearing girl's clothing, with people slamming her for 'following the American crowd.'
Jackson had told his mother, Charlize, that he identifies as a girl, and she has supported her decision.
The Kiffness mocks Charlize Theron for saying there are only 44 people who speak Afrikaans
In a previous report from Briefly News, Charlize caused quite a stir online when she claimed that there are only 44 people who speak Afrikaans.
The Kiffness made a video mocking Charlize and said he was proud of being one of the 44 remaining Afrikaans-speaking people.
