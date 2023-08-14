One shopper got the shock of his life when he saw 2l soft drinks at a grocery store priced over R170

He recorded the overpriced fizzy drinks and complained about the "inflated" prices on social media

The video spread fast on TikTok, and Mzansi people joined him in venting about the rising cost of food and living

A video showing over-priced soft drinks grabbed netizens' attention. Image: @duckymomo32

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man had a surprising turn of events during his grocery run at Food Lover's Market.

Video of expensive soft drinks circulates on TikTok

He was stunned by 2l Sparlett and Stoney soft drinks priced between R179.88 and R191.88.

The guy was so dumbfounded he went to his TikTok page @duckymomo32 to complain about how expensive food was getting.

He blamed inflation for the steep price tags on the cold drinks in the footage that clocked 289 000 views.

Mzansi discusses pricey cold drinks

However, viewers were not completely sold. Some people mentioned that it might have been a typing error because the prices did not make sense.

Other SA netizens said the costs in the clip were not that farfetched and reflected the grim future as food costs continue to rise.

Sugar tax imposed on fizzy drinks

The government introduced a sugar tax in April 2018 to combat the excessive consumption of unhealthy drinks and raise revenue. But even with the added tax, the prices in the clip seem exorbitant.

Watch the video below:

@oratile asked:

"Are you in Zimbabwe?"

@blonded posted:

"The bottle better refill itself again after seven uses."

@redconnerwhite said:

"It better be buy one get 23 free."

@leungogwafila mentioned:

"Why is it expensive it's cheaper in Botswana."

@sarah.mulenga0 stated:

"They better give me superpowers for that price."

@nickynack posted:

"Looking into the near future in South Africa."

@princesshlayisanikhunou added:

"Stop the bus, where are we going? "

@thimnatheanimania wrote:

"This is not inflation this is a scam."

Source: Briefly News