A group of people were fascinated by a massive python, and they decided to marvel at it up close

The scary-looking snake is seen in a TikTok video slithering in front of the people as if it was putting on a show

The footage attracted thousands of views from Mzansi people, who were also mesmerised by the serpent

A video of a group of kids marvelling at a python. Image: @ndlovukazi0711

Source: TikTok

Snakes are easily one of the scariest creatures and the mere sight of them is enough to send most people running.

People stare at Burmese python

That's why a video of a group of people who willingly spent their time looking at a Burmese python circulated fast on TikTok.

The clip was posted by an animal conservationist, @ndlovukazi0711, and she puts in the time on her page to educate people about the pythons.

Viewers were amazed and freaked out by the snake and made it known in the comments section.

Video of Burmese python spreads on TikTok

Many said they wouldn't be caught dead near any snake, let alone a giant python.

More than 171 000 people watched the footage, and more than 3 000 netizens pressed the like button.

According to azANIMALS, pythons are generally not dangerous because they are non-venomous and do not have fangs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express their fear of snakes

@ziyanda20200 said:

"Wow yinhle."

@PapaFifi commented:

"I don't mix myself with people who associate with pythons without knowing what's the motive behind keeping it."

@user3222130402527 posted:

"And people are standing next to it like nothing, mina soze shem."

@kenedira wrote:

"I died from just watching."

@mankhabemoagi added:

"The only gentle and kind animal I know."

@thandeka mentioned:

"I hate and am scared of snakes but this one I like it's beautiful."

@keitukay added:

"That's someone's money right there."

@badger said:

"It's a domesticated python, it is harmless unless its owners are using it for ritual purposes. "

