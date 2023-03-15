Snake Prank Video Shows Man Freaking Out Thinking Snake Was on Him, Mzansi Busts: “He Tripped on Air”
- One terrified man almost saw the light when he thought that a snake was crawling up his leg
- Twitter user @pmcafrica shared footage of the man freaking out and the people who pranked him laughing
- Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but laugh, however, they did sympathise with the man as they would have freaked too
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
Mzansi people were ended by a hilarious Twitter of a man who though a snake was crawling up his leg. The man’s reaction is everything.
Snakes are one fear a lot of people have in common. However, when you see someone getting ranked with a fake snake, you can’t help but laugh.
Snake prank video goes Twitter viral thanks to man’s hilarious reaction
Twitter user @pmcafrica shared a video of a man leaping for his life after noticing what he thought was a real snake slithering up his leg. The man jumps into a gogo’s arms and the men who pranked him were busting.
Mzansi goes in hard on yellow home for sale in Johannesburg for R2.5 million: “Looks like a corner store”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Take a look:
Mzansi people can’t stop laughing at the snake prank clip
The way the man jumped, you can’t help but laugh. Some feel that his soul left his body for a second and admitted they would have freaked out the same.
Read some of the amused comments:
@john87955949 said:
“Lol that was not a funny one ☝️ poor man nearly fainted.”
@trigger_sims said:
“I have never seen anyone run very fast very slowly and move to the front, backwards.”
@StanisThe8thSon said:
“He tripped on air.”
@King_Asasasraku said:
“My mind is telling me noooo , but my body, my body says chai kai ”
@sidthekid8591 said:
“I would return the favour”: Man has SA ladies unimpressed after pranking bae, leaves dirty laundry as gift
In related news, Briefly News reported that after sharing his hilarious prank on a lady friend, a local man has got some seriously divided reactions online. The Twitter user @therealxolo got his lady believing a surprise was waiting for her, only for a batch of dirty laundry to be waiting at the end of this trail.
Netizens react to viral TikTok clip of people cooking and eating rats: “Bombastic side-eye and straight stare”
@therealxolo shared a bunch of pictures from the silly moment.
"Me as a husband," he captioned the silly post.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News