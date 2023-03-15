Global site navigation

Snake Prank Video Shows Man Freaking Out Thinking Snake Was on Him, Mzansi Busts: “He Tripped on Air”
Snake Prank Video Shows Man Freaking Out Thinking Snake Was on Him, Mzansi Busts: "He Tripped on Air"

by  Denika Herbst
  • One terrified man almost saw the light when he thought that a snake was crawling up his leg
  • Twitter user @pmcafrica shared footage of the man freaking out and the people who pranked him laughing
  • Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but laugh, however, they did sympathise with the man as they would have freaked too

Mzansi people were ended by a hilarious Twitter of a man who though a snake was crawling up his leg. The man’s reaction is everything.

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared video of the man freaking out at the snake prank
One man lost the air in his body when he thought a snake was slithering up his legt. Image: Twitter Twitter user @pmcafrica
Source: Twitter

Snakes are one fear a lot of people have in common. However, when you see someone getting ranked with a fake snake, you can’t help but laugh.

Snake prank video goes Twitter viral thanks to man’s hilarious reaction

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared a video of a man leaping for his life after noticing what he thought was a real snake slithering up his leg. The man jumps into a gogo’s arms and the men who pranked him were busting.

Take a look:

Mzansi people can’t stop laughing at the snake prank clip

The way the man jumped, you can’t help but laugh. Some feel that his soul left his body for a second and admitted they would have freaked out the same.

Read some of the amused comments:

@john87955949 said:

“Lol that was not a funny one ☝️ poor man nearly fainted.”

@trigger_sims said:

“I have never seen anyone run very fast very slowly and move to the front, backwards.”

@StanisThe8thSon said:

“He tripped on air.”

@King_Asasasraku said:

“My mind is telling me noooo , but my body, my body says chai kai ”

@sidthekid8591 said:

“I would return the favour”: Man has SA ladies unimpressed after pranking bae, leaves dirty laundry as gift

In related news, Briefly News reported that after sharing his hilarious prank on a lady friend, a local man has got some seriously divided reactions online. The Twitter user @therealxolo got his lady believing a surprise was waiting for her, only for a batch of dirty laundry to be waiting at the end of this trail.

@therealxolo shared a bunch of pictures from the silly moment.

"Me as a husband," he captioned the silly post.

