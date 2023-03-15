One terrified man almost saw the light when he thought that a snake was crawling up his leg

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared footage of the man freaking out and the people who pranked him laughing

Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but laugh, however, they did sympathise with the man as they would have freaked too

Mzansi people were ended by a hilarious Twitter of a man who though a snake was crawling up his leg. The man’s reaction is everything.

One man lost the air in his body when he thought a snake was slithering up his legt. Image: Twitter Twitter user @pmcafrica

Snakes are one fear a lot of people have in common. However, when you see someone getting ranked with a fake snake, you can’t help but laugh.

Snake prank video goes Twitter viral thanks to man’s hilarious reaction

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared a video of a man leaping for his life after noticing what he thought was a real snake slithering up his leg. The man jumps into a gogo’s arms and the men who pranked him were busting.

Take a look:

Mzansi people can’t stop laughing at the snake prank clip

The way the man jumped, you can’t help but laugh. Some feel that his soul left his body for a second and admitted they would have freaked out the same.

Read some of the amused comments:

@john87955949 said:

“Lol that was not a funny one ☝️ poor man nearly fainted.”

@trigger_sims said:

“I have never seen anyone run very fast very slowly and move to the front, backwards.”

@StanisThe8thSon said:

“He tripped on air.”

@King_Asasasraku said:

“My mind is telling me noooo , but my body, my body says chai kai ”

@sidthekid8591 said:

