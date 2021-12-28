Hebanna: Prince Kaybee Roasted After His Question About "Fallen Off" Musicians

Prince Kaybee has been roasted on social media after he asked a question about "fallen off" musicians

Mzansi social media users told the music producer to ask himself the same question because he is one of the "fallen off" artists

Peeps shared that an artist is no longer relevant to them if he or she has not dropped a hit for a long time

Mzansi peeps told Prince Kaybee to consider introspection after he posed a question about musicians’ relevancy. The award-winning music producer asked his fans how they know when an artist has "fallen off".

Prince Kaybee was roasted following his question about "fallen off" musicians.

Source: Instagram

The star took to Twitter recently and asked how they come to a conclusion that a musician is no longer relevant.According to ZAlebs, Prince Kaybee wrote on the micro-blogging platform:

"Ola, quick question and I mean well. How do you judge if an artist has “fallen off”, because if its solely based on music that means anyone that doesn’t have a current song that has Majority Consumption has fallen off, what do we base this on?"

Tweeps roasted the star and suggested that he should be asking himself the same question, not them. Many said the Hosh hitmaker has also "fallen off".

@CoolCat89010242 said:

"Ask yourself akere you've fallen."

@VanTondi wrote:

"I mean well too, you are a perfect example of your question."

@Menzi__Nxumalo commented:

"Piano guys often ask when was your last hit?"

@MathangTokollo wrote:

"If your songs are not sounding as great any more, you've fallen off. It doesn't have to be a hit, it must fetch the standard you set. For example, its been a while since you dropped a Uwrongo etc and you've been dropping but it's just not hitting grootman. With all due respect."

@Sakhumuzi__ added:

"I do remember someone saying that to you last week.. you must've really felt it Kabelo nhe."

Prince Kaybee's fans assume he's considering doing Amapiano

In other music news, Briefly News reported that some of Prince Kaybee's fans think their fave is considering jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon after he posted a snap of himself playing a piano.

The yanos genre has taken over radio and TV airwaves in Mzansi and many top artists have switched from their genres to the yanos. Prince Kaybee stans think he's also working on a yanos project after he dropped the picture on social media.

Award-winning stars such as Vusi Nova, Cassper Nyovest and Reason, among others, have also dropped Amapiano songs this year. Their songs have been doing very well on radio and TV and are also popular on the dance floors across Mzansi and beyond.

