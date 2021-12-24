Cassper Nyovest has had the kind of year that many people could only ever dream about but the one thing making his Christmas special is his family

This year alone, Nyovest toured the United Kingdom, bought some heavy ice, added a McLaren to his collection and launched his alcohol brand, Billiato

While the rapper was reflecting on his moment of pride, followers could not help but feel some type of way about Cass referring to Thobeka as his baby mama

Cassper Nyovest has taken a moment to look back on one of his proudest achievements this year - his family. The rapper took to social media to express how great it feels to come home knowing Khotso and Thobeka are there, but peeps are unimpressed with what he calls his son's mom.

Cassper Nyovest's moment of Christmas gratitude raises concerns about Thobeka Majozi. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Siyathanda hitmaker Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to let followers know the simple thing that would be keeping his heart warm this Christmas. The musician wrote a sweet message about the loving feeling that comes with returning home to your loved ones waiting for you.

Even with such a special moment being shared, fans could not share in Nyovest's joy as the peeps did not enjoy the words he used to refer to Thobeka. Followers did not hold back on letting him know how they felt.

@Seipati_Sanity wrote:

"Calling her "baby moms" sounds like you not planning to have a future with her. Idk about other people, but it's kinda disrespectful referring to your girlfriend as "Baby moms".. such tiny things can easily dim the spark of two people who met purely out of love, it dilutes."

@Sir_Tshabalala asked:

"If I may ask, why do you always refer to the mom of your son as "Baby Moms". Do you use other titles myb."

@SamuelBhebhe said:

"Why the term “baby moms”? If y’all sharing a bed means she is more than a “baby moms”."

Not long ago, Cassper was all about the spoils with Thobeka Majozi. SA Hip Hop Mag reported that the rapper sent Khotso's mom a R3k eWallet just to say goodnight. This came after Cass pleaded with SA men to spoil their ladies this festive season.

Cassper Nyovest’s love life on the rocks? Speculations arise after girlfriend’s no-show at star-studded party

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest welcomed South Africa’s finest into his backyard for his 31st birthday bash and liquor brand release. The likes of Thando Thabethe, Rich Mnisi and Sarah Langa were in attendance, but his lover wasn’t there.

Mufasa had a party that topped any other soiree that was happening yesterday and many Mzansi A-listers joined the festivities. Stars like Black Coffee and Somizi honoured the hip-hop star’s birthday in his backyard and on social media.

While the rapper celebrated with the creme de la creme of the industry, wandering eyes saw that his baby mama was missing from the snaps. According to ZAlebs, many also realised that she didn’t wish him a happy birthday nor did she congratulate him on his recent luxury car purchase.

