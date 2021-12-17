Cassper Nyovest celebrated his birthday and alcohol brand launch yesterday in the company of industry big wigs such as Black Coffee

While many SA superstars attended Mufasa’s glamorous all-white themed event, observant eyes noticed that his girlfriend, Thobeka was missing from the crowd

The hip-hop star’s partner’s absence during such a special occasion was odd, so rumours about the shaky status of their relationship followed

Cassper Nyovest welcomed South Africa’s finest into his backyard for his 31st birthday bash and liquor brand release. The likes of Thando Thabethe, Rich Mnisi and Sarah Langa were in attendance, but his lover wasn’t there.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed Thobeka's absence at Cassper's extravaganza, igniting rumours of possible relationship trouble. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter/Instagram and @casspernyovest/Instagram

Mufasa had a party that topped any other soiree that was happening yesterday and many Mzansi A-listers joined the festivities. Stars like Black Coffee and Somizi honoured the hip-hop star’s birthday in his backyard and on social media.

While the rapper celebrated with the creme de la creme of the industry, wandering eyes saw that his baby mama was missing from the snaps. According to ZAlebs, many also realised that she didn’t wish him a happy birthday nor did she congratulate his recent luxury car purchase.

A concerned fan took to The PopCorn Room’s DM’s to stir the pot, writing:

“Did you notice how everyone was at Cassper’s party except Thobeka his baby mama?”

Another commented:

“I doubt they’re still good these two because she’s been at home in Durban mostly, but at the beginning of the relationship, she literally resided in Jozi. She was even hanging out with his butler at home. She was always there.”

One onlooker added:

“The red flag was the R3k eWallet from a man who buys himself a Rolls Royce and a McLaren. He can do better.”

Cassper Nyovest invites Mzansi to celebrate his birthday with a new song

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest had officially crossed the 30-year-old mark as he ushered in his 31st year on Earth yesterday. The hip-hop superstar began his festivities just after the clock hit 1 am with a tweet to mark the milestone.

While many stars choose to put up a humble front, Cassper Nyovest does the opposite by regularly hyping himself up, even on his birthday. Cassper was one of the first to kick off his birthday happenings by announcing the milestone and a new track’s release this morning. He said:

“A legend was born today!!!! Cassper Nyovest!!!! He also released a beautiful song today called Summer Love feat Raye.”

Adoring fans were quick to engage with the star’s tweet, giving it thousands of likes and retweets. The comment section was just as eventful with fans offering their most thoughtful words on Mufasa’s special hour.

