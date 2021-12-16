Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to announce his 31st trip around the sun today, singing his own praises on this special occasion

The hitmaking musician also promoted the release of a new summertime single featuring British singer-songwriter, Raye

Mufasa’s fans took to the comments section to share some kind wishes on their icon’s big day, with plenty writing sweet messages about how he inspires them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest has officially crossed the 30-year-old mark as he ushers in his 31st year on Earth today. The hip-hop superstar began his festivities just after the clock hit 1 am this morning, with a tweet to mark the milestone.

Cassper Nyovest excitedly wished himself a happy birthday on Twitter in the early hours of the morning. Image: @casspernyovest/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While many stars choose to put up a humble front, Cassper Nyovest does the opposite by regularly hyping himself up, even on his birthday. Cassper was one of the first to kick off his birthday happenings by announcing the milestone and a new track’s release this morning. He said:

“A legend was born today!!!! Cassper Nyovest!!!! He also released a beautiful song today called Summer Love feat Raye.”

Adoring fans were quick to engage with the star’s tweet, giving it thousands of likes and retweets. The comment section was just as eventful with fans offering their most thoughtful words on Mufasa’s special hour.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@RushNdoda wrote:

“Happy birthday Nyovi and congratulations on your new song and launch... Keep inspiring us man”

@WildMike05 commented:

“Happy birthday Cassper may ur haters live long to see all ur success”

@iamtebohomajara said:

“Happy birthday to you King Nyovie, have a great one Mufasa. In your own words "this boy was born in December, that means the summer is mine", this summer is literally yours Papito, enjoy.”

And @YBoothylicious added

“Happy birthday original @casspernyovest . May God continue to bless you and shower you with gratitude,wealth, health,love, more babies lol and success. May he protect you from bad people and influences. Have an awesome day and to many more launches on your birthday.”

Cassper Nyovest wins artist of the decade, SA here for it

Earlier, Briefly News reported that this year's South African Hip-Hop awards saw rapper Cassper Nyovest walking away with the coveted title of Artist of the Decade. The celebrated superstar headed online to mark the very special win and excited fans were not far behind.

Taking to his Twitter account, Nyovest shared this very matter-of-fact message:

Fans, on the other hand, were all about gassing their boy Cassper up and took to more lengthy celebrations. Check out some of the sweet reactions from social media users:

@Katlego_Fanta said:

"Artist of the decade CASSPER NYOVEST the best to ever do it."

@More_Knwledge said:

"Cassper Nyovest deserves to be the Artist of the Decade...Multi platinum-selling and filling up stadiums consistently isn't easy...well deserved."

@Just_Lukhay said:

"No one else could have won Artist of the Decade besides Cassper Nyovest. This wasn't much of a competition."

@mizar said:

"You guys know how Messi didn't deserve the Ballon D'or right, that's the equivalent to how we feel about Cassper Nyovest winning artist of the decade."

@WNkadimang said:

"I stan him, but AKA deserved to get the award. Cassper Nyovest's bigger fan base is what keeps him winning."

Source: Briefly.co.za