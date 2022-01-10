Yet another South African actor has been confirmed as a contributor to the hyped international movie, The Woman King and she is a close friend to Emmy award-winning lead Thuso Mbedu

The former Muvhango actress shared the news that she will be working with her pal for the second time on her Instagram story recently

Unfortunately, Makgosto’s internationally-acclaimed buddy had to clarify that she bagged the role on her own after haters cried ‘nepotism’

Actress Makgotso Monyemorathoe proudly shared an article detailing her latest casting accomplishment this past Friday. The report revealed that she has been selected for a role in the star-studded historical epic, The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu says bestie Makgotso M only has her talent to credit for landing her a spot on 'The Woman King.' Image: @makgotsom1/Instagram

Makgotso, who starred alongside Thuso Mbedu in Is’Thunzi also joins Mzansi A-lister, Seputla Sebogodi in the ensemble. A few other superstars who’ll appear in the movie include John Boyega, Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch.

Even though the news should’ve caused celebration among locals, many couldn’t help but suggest that Makgotso’s friendship with Mbedu landed her the role. The Underground Railroad star set the record straight in a simple tweet.

Fortunately, a few local netizens did show their pride regarding Makgotso’s huge success. See below some of the more positive comments regarding her casting in the movie set to drop on 12 September this year.

@FanGontse said:

“I Remember 2016 When We Met Thuso Mbedu & Makgotso M in Isthunzi... Finally The Reunion We Always Needed…”

@maite_ramz wrote:

“Thuso and Makgotso M in the same movie? Wow, those girls have a lot of talent”

@BucaNkosi suggested:

“People who say Makgotso M was simply plugged by Thuso are just jealous.”

South Africa’s Masali Baduza cast in ‘The Woman King’ alongside Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu

In more stories regarding The Woman King, Briefly News previously reported that Masali Baduza was the latest South African addition to the cast of the movie. The East London-born, Cape Town-raised actress joined noteworthy industry figures such as Lupita Nyong’o and John Boyega in the cast ensemble.

South African entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared Masali Baduza’s fantastic casting news on Twitter. The Tracker actress will showcase her talents in the presence of fellow South African star, Thuso Mbedu, who scored a lead role alongside Viola Davis.

Although it was not clear what role Masali will portray in the movie many looked forward to seeing her in action in the African epic. Upon learning about the casting news, Mzansi fans took to Twitter to congratulate the South African beauty.

