Gogo Maweni’s Assault Case Update: Trial Postponed to 2026
- Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni appeared at the Protea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 22 October 2025
- A week ago, the trial had been pushed to this week. However, more delays have once again slowed things down
- The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star faces charges of assault with intent to cause harm
South African reality TV star and traditional healer Gogo Maweni made another court appearance on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.
Maweni, who faces assault with intent to cause harm charges, appeared at the Protea Magistrates' Court.
Maweni's court case drags
The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star's trial has been pushed for the umpteenth time. Since January 2025, Maweni's trial has been continuously delayed, and this time, she will have her day in court in 2026.
According to Daily Sun, the court's computer servers were down, causing the trial to be postponed to Wednesday, 21 January 2026.
This will allow more evidence to be gathered and presented in court.
Maweni, who recently welcomed her twins, last appeared in court in July 2025, but at the time she was heavily pregnant.
As per the doctor's orders, her legal team stated that she needed time to rest and would be fit to attend court after giving birth. This was also due to her pregnancy being risky, according to the star.
All you need to know about Maweni's legal troubles
- Gogo Maweni was arrested following a 2019 assault, with IOL reporting that Maweni's arrest was also in connection to an incident in 2017, as well as "multiple murder cases from 2020 to 2024"
- Following her arrest, her nemesis Gogo Skhotheni reacted with "checkmate", seemingly celebrating having the last laugh
- Maweni was inundated with support from a group of sangomas, who were outside the courtroom to celebrate her release following the bail hearing
- Maweni's brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, was also arrested on 31 January 2025. Mgube stands accused of killing two traditional healers in Orange Farm, Gauteng, namely Faith Mafilika (Baba Vondwe Mkhatshwa) and Bandile Kubheka
- After she was released from prison, Maweni announced that she is in the process of writing a tell-all book about her time while in prison
- Following her book announcement, Gogo Maweni posted a video on Instagram collecting baby clothes and toiletries to donate to pregnant inmates
SA finds old video of Maweni and hubby cringy
In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni and her husband's Sabelo Mgube's marriage were under intense scrutiny after a leaked audio clip of her allegedly forcing him to dump his side chick went viral, though he later claimed it was old.
Social media users reacted to a resurfaced PDA video of the couple, with many speculating that Mgube looked uncomfortable and embarrassed by Maweni.
A throwback video of the couple displaying some PDA. Many concluded that Sabelo Mgube looked like he was being forced into a relationship with Maweni. Others said Mgube embarrassed his wife in the video. Either way, it did not look good for both of them,
