Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni appeared at the Protea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 22 October 2025

A week ago, the trial had been pushed to this week. However, more delays have once again slowed things down

The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star faces charges of assault with intent to cause harm

South African reality TV star and traditional healer Gogo Maweni made another court appearance on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

Maweni, who faces assault with intent to cause harm charges, appeared at the Protea Magistrates' Court.

Maweni's court case drags

The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star's trial has been pushed for the umpteenth time. Since January 2025, Maweni's trial has been continuously delayed, and this time, she will have her day in court in 2026.

According to Daily Sun, the court's computer servers were down, causing the trial to be postponed to Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

This will allow more evidence to be gathered and presented in court.

Maweni, who recently welcomed her twins, last appeared in court in July 2025, but at the time she was heavily pregnant.

As per the doctor's orders, her legal team stated that she needed time to rest and would be fit to attend court after giving birth. This was also due to her pregnancy being risky, according to the star.

