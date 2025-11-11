Reney Bouwer’s Showmax Docuseries Reveals the Highs and Lows of Being a ‘Slay Queen’
- Reney Bouwer got candid about the glitz, struggles and lessons of living as a self-proclaimed slay queen
- The mother of one said sharing her story on Showmax’s 'Slay Queens' helped her begin healing from years of pain
- The five-part documentary also featured Cyan Boujee, Mr JazziQ, Jackie Phamotse and Lebo Masango
A different side of Reney Bouwer
Reney Bouwer, known for her glamorous looks and bold online presence, is showing a different side of herself in Showmax’s latest docuseries, Slay Queens. The reality-style show, which premiered on 31 October 2025, takes viewers inside the highs and heartbreaks of South Africa’s 'slay queen' lifestyle.
In the documentary, Reney opens up about her personal journey, sharing both the sparkle and the scars that come with fame and social media life. “I was excited when Showmax approached me,” she told Showmax Publicity. “But then I realised that people would know my story, my mistakes. If it opens someone’s eyes or saves even one woman from a hard path, it’s worth it.”
Healing and self-acceptance
The mother of one gets raw and emotional as she reflects on her past struggles and mental health. She reveals that being part of the show has helped her begin healing. “For the first time, I could speak openly about things I’ve never said out loud. I’ll be starting therapy next year for my anxiety and depression,” she shared.
Reney says her family has accepted her lifestyle and continues to love her unconditionally. “There’s more to me than what people see online,” she said. “I want people to see me as a person, not a label.”
Behind the glitz of the slay queen lifestyle
The Slay Queens docuseries dives into the real experiences of South African women often glamorised on social media, showing both the empowerment and the emotional toll behind the image. Produced by Kaimal Pictures, the team behind Soft Life, the show also features socialite Inno Morolong.
Through honest conversations, the series aims to break stereotypes and highlight the pressures many young women face to live up to the “soft life” ideal. Reney hopes her story will inspire viewers to make choices true to themselves.
In a touching moment, she says she hopes her son will one day see the documentary and understand that “there’s nothing his mom wouldn’t do to make sure he’s okay. I want him to know his mom is a G.”
A former slay queen Nicole Nyaba, left the lifestyle for the Shembe Church, according to the reports.
Slay Queens is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes dropping every Friday until 28 November.
Showmax redefines storytelling through local voices
Since its South African launch in 2015, Showmax has steadily grown from a streaming service importing international content to becoming a platform that champions local storytelling at scale.
This shift has created space where South African audiences see their own experiences, cultures and voices reflected rather than always looking outward to global middle-class Western narratives.
Showmax's expansion in South Africa
The streaming platform continues to expand in South Africa, with more local content being produced. Briefly News previously reported that prominent local actors were to star in a thrilling movie.
At the time, social media users were anticipating nothing less than drama, suspense, and dramatic plot twists all wrapped into one blockbuster movie.
