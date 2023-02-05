A lady residing in Johannesburg posted pictures of her beautifully decorated crib on social media

The innovative woman shared photos of her living room and bedroom areas, with the spaces looking pretty and well-kept

Social media users showered the lovely hun with compliments because of how gorgeous her space looked

A talented woman who lives in Johannesburg posted snaps of her crib online.

The innovative lady shared images of the living room and bedroom areas, with the tidy and pretty areas wowing social media users.

Prie Kika Maseko designed her crib beautifully. Image: Prie Kika Maseko.

Source: Facebook

Prie Kika Maseko posted the pictures on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’.

Prie captioned the Facebook post:

“Second time posting. Still saving for a bigger TV.”

Here is a snap from the post:

People love Jozi lady’s lovely crib

Prie received compliments galore because of her place.

Briefly News compiled some of the coolest reactions:

Ditshego Sebashe asked about where she obtained the bedding for the space:

“Love, love your bedding. Please plug me.”

Nokue Ncube left her the sweetest message in admiration of her home:

“Beautiful home.”

Khanyisile Khanyisile simply said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Adegoke Baseerah asked about where she could purchase a specific item:

“Please can you help me with the write-up on the wall? I mean the one you hung on the wall."

Sweetness Nthabiseng Makume was practically lost for words and simply said:

“Beautiful.”

Precious Lecrishar offered advice about the placement of specific items:

“Nice, but take that champagne and put it in the fridge.”

Adegoke Baseerah could not help but be wowed by the lovely place:

“Wow, beautiful.”

Source: Briefly News