A hard-working marine engineer is so ready to embrace the second month of the year and wished peeps well for February

The young woman posted gorgeous pictures of herself in uniform on top of a ship with the stunning sea in the background

Many people were motivated by the dedicated woman and thanked her for the inspirational words of wisdom

A dedicated young female marine engineer is ready to embrace the second month of 2023 with all the challenges and wonders it’ll bring.

Monica Nancy Candny is a successful marine engineer. Image: Monica Nancy Candny/LinkedIn.

The young woman shared lovely photos of herself on board a ship and looked incredible as she did so, with her uniform pristine and the glittering ocean behind her.

Monica Nancy Candny, who studied Marine Engineering at Regional Maritime University in Accra, Ghana, posted pictures on LinkedIn, captioning her post, in part:

“Happy new month, my wonderful LinkedIn friends, and family. I wish you all the best this month.

“If you are looking for a job, don’t give up, keep applying, and keep praying for the best. If you are working, I wish you more grace and promotions.

“I wish everyone good health, grace, favour, and happiness. Do not forget to smile and be happy; it’s very important for your health.”

Social media users were inspired by the marine engineer’s words of wisdom

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions to Monica’s post:

seide Alfred said:

“Beautiful one.”

Uzoukwu I. wrote:

“Wow, oh wow, best wishes, friend.”

Tunde Dada reacted:

“Well put together, Monica. Your write-up is touching. I noticed you know God, love Him, and are unapologetically proud of Him.

“I say hold on to Him. He will take you to greater heights in this life and the world to come. In terms of the cruise, I wish you safety, always.”

Beautiful pic of Africa’s 1st female dredge master and her daughter has netizens in their feels

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a snap of a gorgeous dredge master and her adorable daughter setting the internet ablaze.

In the pic, posted by Women Power Africa, the proud mother and her little one both wore captain uniforms.

LinkedIn peeps could not get enough of the global ship captain and her daughter, congratulating her accomplishments in the comment section of the post.

