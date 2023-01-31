A lady residing in the Free State proudly posted photos of her bedroom on social media

The pictures of the lovely looking, neat space captured attention on a popular online group from peeps

Netizens complimented various facets of the room and expressed how impressed they were in the post’s comment section

A Free State lady shared snaps of her bedroom online, with the pretty-looking space receiving several compliments.

Alakhe Letsoko-Makhasi's bedroom received kind compliments.

The creative woman’s snaps captured various areas of the place, with the gorgeous, neat-looking space capturing the attention of peeps.

Alakhe Letsoko-Makhasi shared the photos on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ and captioned the post:

“My bedroom. First time posting.”

People loved the lady’s bedroom

The woman’s bedroom received a ton of compliments. Some people even asked where she purchased certain items.

Here is the post and some top reactions from Facebook users:

Nana Mgoza complimented her and inquired about the purchase of a specific item:

“Love the headboard. Where did you get it?”

Isabel Ndimande complimented her:

“Fabulous, and I am loving it so much, honey.”

Sizakele Mahlangu could not find any fault with her taste or the arrangement of her room:

“Trying to find a mistake, unfortunately, it's not there. This is so beautiful.”

Stephanie Reid commented:

“This seems to be more like a hotel room. I may be wrong!”

Nkhabu Moejane offered some advice:

“Absolutely beautiful. My only wish is that you can put on plain linen.”

NalEdi Pooe left a kind message:

“My favourite colour [for a] bedroom.”

