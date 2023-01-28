A lovely young lady posted a picture of her cute-looking room on social media, with the space fit for a queen

The beautiful woman explained that the space was a rented area and opened the comments for peeps to share their views

Social media users were impressed with the whimsical nature of her room and showered her with compliments

A young lady has posted a picture of her beautiful rented room on social media, with the snap impressing peeps.

Nontokozo Chabangu's whimsical-looking space had many peeps in awe. Image: Nontokozo Chabangu.

From the cosy-looking bed to the cute butterfly stickers and motivational quote on the wall – everything about the place was just perfect, girly, and sweet.

Nontokozo Chabangu shared the picture on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page, with the post captioned:

“My half room (rented). My peaceful space.”

Netizens loved the creative woman’s bedroom

Many people absolutely adored the space, with others asking her where she obtained specific pieces, like the pretty stickers on the wall.

Here is a pic of the room and top reactions from peeps:

Nomsa Melanoma said:

“I love the fresh air in this room.”

Minenhle Blose MaNdelu added:

“It's so beautiful. Where did you get the butterflies?”

Mkheloe Simphiwe inquired:

“Where did you buy those stickers?”

Pretty Mlilo advised:

"Everything else is cute for me, except the curtain. Try something better."

Dineo Anita Moraswi adored the neat space:

“It's super clean.”

Masego Thulare reacted:

“Looks peaceful, indeed.”

Thando Ndlovu asked:

“This is beautiful and colourful. Very much love it. Just a question: do they allow stickers on walls when renting?”

Maapitsi Hellen Moukangwe is wowed:

“Wow, this is beautiful.”

