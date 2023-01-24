Lady’s Stunning, Glam-Looking Cottage With Modern-Looking Bedroom and Marble-Titled Bathroom Impresses Peeps
- One woman’s stylish-looking cottage had people fascinated, with the pics she shared of her space wowing many
- The lady posted photos of her lux-looking marble-tiled bathroom and glamorous-looking bedroom, with the entire place looking super modern
- Netizens couldn’t help but shower the lady with compliments, with some peeps praying that they bag a beautiful cottage for themselves
One lady’s luxurious-looking cottage impressed social media users, as she shared snaps of various rooms online.
The woman posted pictures of her stylish-looking bedroom and marble-tiled, pristine-looking bathroom area.
Khanyi Ngobeni posted her crib on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’, with the caption reading:
“My village cottage. So in love with white.”
Here is the post:
Netizens loved the cottage’s clean look
Social media users complimented the space and its fresh, modern look. Others offered advice on how it could be improved:
The post received over 5000 reactions and more than 400 comments.
Briefly News compiled some of the top remarks:
Sphiwe Msimango Sibuyane said:
“This is so beautiful. It’s so peaceful. Can I see the outside view of the cottage?”
Rorisang Moqolo inquired:
“Your shower looks so clean. What do you use to clean it, because wow!”
Lindiwe Mhlanga loved the space:
“So beautiful. Looks fresh.”
Petty Nana Berry commented:
“We have similar tastes. I have some of these items.”
Lalitha Pretheelal complimented her style:
“You could be an interior decorator. Stunning!”
Zamah Nsele Mangethe Andileh wrote:
“Beyond perfect. Wow.”
Keolebogile Thakadu reacted:
“Spotless and very beautiful. I also want one back home. I took notes.”
Mbizo Shongwe remarked:
“You are my kind of girl. I love white in my house. Your house is beautiful.”
Source: Briefly News