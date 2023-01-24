One woman’s stylish-looking cottage had people fascinated, with the pics she shared of her space wowing many

The lady posted photos of her lux-looking marble-tiled bathroom and glamorous-looking bedroom, with the entire place looking super modern

Netizens couldn’t help but shower the lady with compliments, with some peeps praying that they bag a beautiful cottage for themselves

One lady’s luxurious-looking cottage impressed social media users, as she shared snaps of various rooms online.

The lady's pretty cottage has a fresh, modern look to it. Image: Khanyi Ngobeni.

Source: Facebook

The woman posted pictures of her stylish-looking bedroom and marble-tiled, pristine-looking bathroom area.

Khanyi Ngobeni posted her crib on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’, with the caption reading:

“My village cottage. So in love with white.”

Here is the post:

Netizens loved the cottage’s clean look

Social media users complimented the space and its fresh, modern look. Others offered advice on how it could be improved:

The post received over 5000 reactions and more than 400 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the top remarks:

Sphiwe Msimango Sibuyane said:

“This is so beautiful. It’s so peaceful. Can I see the outside view of the cottage?”

Rorisang Moqolo inquired:

“Your shower looks so clean. What do you use to clean it, because wow!”

Lindiwe Mhlanga loved the space:

“So beautiful. Looks fresh.”

Petty Nana Berry commented:

“We have similar tastes. I have some of these items.”

Lalitha Pretheelal complimented her style:

“You could be an interior decorator. Stunning!”

Zamah Nsele Mangethe Andileh wrote:

“Beyond perfect. Wow.”

Keolebogile Thakadu reacted:

“Spotless and very beautiful. I also want one back home. I took notes.”

Mbizo Shongwe remarked:

“You are my kind of girl. I love white in my house. Your house is beautiful.”

Source: Briefly News