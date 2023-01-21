A young lady who resides in Gauteng has impressed peeps with how house-proud she is

The woman posted snaps of her bedroom, kitchen area, and more on a popular social media group

While some netizens were wowed by the place, others offered advice on how she could improve the area with a few touch-ups

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A beautiful woman residing in Gauteng has posted pictures of her lovely, homely looking crib on social media.

Kgomotso Kekana's crib looked fab. Image: Kgomotso Kekana.

Source: Facebook

The sweet lady’s home had many people impressed as she shared her bedroom, kitchen area, and more, with everything tidy and in its place.

Kgomotso Kekana shared the pics on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page.

The hun captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“My room.”

Here is the post:

Social media users loved the lady’s home

Netizens loved the babe’s crib, while some offered advice on what she could do to improve the space.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

Robert J. Ebenezer Nkhana said:

“Lovely. Just fix a few things, but it's very wow. I give you a yes.”

Marumura Marvis advised:

“If you have a headboard, avoid those continental pillows. If you them, then reduce the size.”

Ndalo Lolo added:

“Absolutely gorgeous and smart. Buy new curtains, it will be magnificent.”

Phuthi Zane asked:

“Nice place. Where do u stay? I love these kinds of apartments.”

Dimakatso Magongwa remarked:

“Make a plan with that sofa, it takes all the space for the TV stand. The TV is squeezed in there.”

Hlayisani Tlatlambela commented:

“Your room is very nice and neat but the curtains are a no.”

Content creator thrilled about bagging stunning home, internet celebrates win with her

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a woman who took social media to celebrate her new radiant home, sharing a pic as she held a key to the beautiful space.

The young lady expressed her joy about the wonderful win online, relishing her amazing blessing.

Netizens couldn’t help but gush over the stunning content creator’s incredibly gorgeous-looking space and wished her well for the wonderful milestone in her post’s comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News