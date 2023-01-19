A young woman residing in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) posted a snap of her neat room online

In her lovely space, the lady had a sofa, bed, and more, calling the space she recently moved into her little nest

Social media users loved her unique bedding above all else and rushed to ask where she purchased it

A beautiful young lady residing in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), has posted pictures proudly showing off her room.

Vuyi July's place was admired by many. Image: Vuyi July.

Source: Facebook

The woman shared that she had only recently moved into the space and called it her little nest.

While social media users loved the entire look of the space, the unique, beautiful-looking bedding caught their attention the most.

Facebook user, Vuyi July, shared the pics on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ group and captioned the post:

“First time posting my little nest. Just moved in two days ago. Corrections allowed.”

Here is the post:

Netizens loved the lady’s room

Vuyi received many compliments from peeps who loved her space:

Aletta Mdlalose Mabizela said:

“I like your mirror.”

Gracia Mmatsatsi added:

“Love your bedding. Where did you buy it?”

NaMathibela Maka Snenhlanhla Nomvula complimented her:

“Love this.”

Oripah Chasauka noted:

“Very smart and simple.”

Kwanda Twetwa inquired:

“Where did you buy the bedding? It's nice.”

Emely Mabongi remarked:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Dineo Mmakola was curious:

“Absolutely amazing. Where did u buy the corduroy duvet?”

Mpumie Xaba adored the look:

“I love the antic part of it.”

Sinobia Genoveva Stowman offered advice:

“Absolutely amazing. Get a frill for the base.”

