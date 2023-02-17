Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa (2024)

Alexander McQueen sneakers are well-known for being super comfortable and easy to wear with many different outfits. Whether running errands, lounging around the house, or going out, you can style these shoes for the occasion. This article lists current Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa.

Latest Alexander McQueen sneakers in South Africa. Photo: @Shoozy Brands (modified by author)

Alexander McQueen has a wide variety of high-end official and casual shoes to complete your sophisticated look. However, these shoes are incredibly pricey, as a pair from this luxurious brand will cost you a lot of money. A glance at these sneakers can tempt you to spend beyond your budget because of their beauty.

Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa

Alexander McQueen oversized sneakers have bold colors, statement details, and high-quality materials. They are available in physical stores and online retailers in South Africa. Here is a glimpse of Alexander McQueen's sneaker prices in South Africa in 2024.

Alexander McQueen sneakers for ladies: Price list

Deciding what to wear with these shoes is about what makes you feel confident. Luckily, the shoes go along well with just about anything. Below are some of the Alexander McQueen sneakers best suited for women.

Type Price Oversized low-top sneakers $423 Oversized leather sneakers $781 Oversized glitter lace-up sneakers $495 Oversized studded low-top sneakers $693 Oversized metallic leather sneakers $423 Suede-panel lace-up sneakers $507 Tread Slick chunky-sole sneakers $389 Oversized crystal-embellished sneakers $1,115 Lace-up flatform sneakers $499 Oversized chunky leather sneakers $499 Oversized crocodile-embossed sneakers $567 Sprint Runner panelled sneakers $643 Tread Slick high-top sneakers $478 Deck low-top sneakers $389

1. Oversized black sneakers - $394

This shoe features oversized flat laces with the company's signature on the heel counter. Photo: Ethan Miller

If you want to turn heads, style this pair of shoes with a cosy pair of black leggings and choose a tight or loose-fitting crop top to finish off this look.

2. Tread slick lace up black/white sneakers - $519

This sneaker is detailed with a textured rubber wrap and a tonal Alexander McQueen signature. Photo: Edward Berthelot

For a night out, wear this pair with a bodycon dress and a leather jacket. The round-toe shape silhouette with rubber toe cap detail makes these shoes comfortable and gives a casual look.

3. Oversized white/black sneakers - $423

Pairing your outfit with Oversized white/black sneakers gives an overall playful yet casual and relaxed look. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Style these shoes during warmer days with knit shorts and a T-shirt. Ideally, you would want to pair a white T-shirt with coloured shorts or swap the white T-shirt with any neutral-coloured T-shirt.

4. Oversized low-top sneakers - $499

Style these shoes with a blazer and cropped pants for a professional yet comfortable look. Photo: Mireya Acierto

These shoes are detailed with a rubber wrap sole and finished with a suede up heel counter, making them one of the most stylish.

5. Oversized white/red sneakers - $507

Alexander McQueen has a wide variety of high-end official and casual shoes to complete your sophisticated look. Photo: @jiaochu8383, @alicecamilla584 (modified by author)

For a night out downtown, wear a neutral-coloured jumpsuit in the shade like white, grey, beige or black with these shoes. Wear a T-shirt under the jumpsuit and add a long shawl or sweater to finish the look.

Men's Alexander McQueen shoe price list

Whether you opt for a professional, business casual look, you can always take your outfit to the next level by wearing these sneakers. Here are some Alexander McQueen sneakers for men and their current prices.

Type Price Tread Slick high-top sneakers $563 Oversized tonal sneakers $587 Logo-print low-top sneakers $593 Zip-up leathers sneakers $910 Deck Plimsoll lace-up sneakers $373 Oversized low-top sneakers $423 Oversized colour-block sneakers $394 Oversized low-top sneakers $394 Clear sole low-top sneakers $493 Oversized crystal-embellished sneakers $734 Oversized leather sneakers $609 Oversized crystal-embellished sneakers $1,003 Tread Slick low top sneakers $493 Tread Slick lace-up sneakers $497

1. Oversized white/silver sneakers - $497

A photo of the Alexander McQueen white and silver sneaker shoes. Photo: Edward Berthelot

This is a black pair of shoes with a silver bullion thread, mini crystal, sequin, bead embroidery and a tonal oversized rubber sole. For a relaxed look, pair these shoes with light-wash jeans, a white V-neck T-shirt and a hat to accessorize the look.

2. Oversized white/black sneakers - $423

This sneaker features an Alexander McQueen signature on the leather tongue. Photo: @ccc262f_c262f97, @michaeliagroteb28 (modified by author)

For a business casual look, pair these shoes with coloured chino pants and a buttoned-down polo shirt. These sneakers come with an additional lace set to suit your needs.

3. Oversized black sneakers - $423

These sneakers come with an additional lace set. Photo: @yongchunaaiqing, @qingchengchunwu (modified by author)

The Alexander McQueen sneakers boutique in Johannesburg offer a wide selection. For an athleisure look, choose your most comfortable hoodie, pair them with a pair of cosy sweatpants, and finish off this look with these shoes. The sweatpants can be tapered or baggy, preferably in neutral colours such as grey or black.

4. Oversized white/blue sneakers - $593

Go for a monochromatic look if you want these sneakers to pop. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Style this outfit with a black shirt and a pair of black pants to achieve a relaxed look. If you want a little bit of fun, wear a graphic T-shirt.

5. Oversized white/gold sneakers - $499

This sneaker features large flat bi-colour laces and an oversized rubber sole. Photo: Edward Berthelot

This white smooth calfskin leather lace-up shoe is trimmed with a contrast rubber heel counter. Style the pair with black pants and a blazer for a wedding occasion.

Where to buy Alexander McQueen sneakers in South Africa?

You can purchase Alexander McQueen sneakers at several online retailers which are based outside of South Africa and ship to Johannesburg. You can also visit the Alexander McQueen Sandton City boutique.

Why are Alexander McQueen sneakers expensive?

These shoes are expensive because their manufacture requires the most luxurious, exquisite materials: smooth, supple calfskin and rubber. The shoes are designed in Italy, where factory workers make a livable and fair wage.

Why are Alexander McQueens sneakers so popular?

These sneakers are known for their chunky soles, which set them apart from traditional sneaker designs. This avant-garde aesthetic appeals to those who want to make a statement with their fashion choices.

How can you tell if McQueen's sneakers are authentic?

Alexander McQueen shoes have their logo front and centre on the box. Most of these shoe boxes are matte, while fake ones might be shiny.

Is Alexander McQueen a luxury brand?

Alexander McQueen is a brand founded in 1992 by the late designer Alexander McQueen. The brand has a rich history and prestigious reputation within the fashion industry. It's known for its cutting-edge designs, high quality, and celebrity clientele.

Which country made Alexander McQueen shoes?

The Alexander McQueen shoes are made in Italy. They are extremely versatile, durable, and easy to clean.

What is a size 40 in Alexander McQueen's?

A size 40 in European sizing is equivalent to a size 6 in US sizing for women's clothing and typically corresponds to a medium size.

Are Alexander McQueen’s unisex?

The oversized sneaker style, are not explicitly marketed as unisex on their website. They are categorized as men's and women's shoes with separate size guides.

The Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa vary depending on the size and type you want. Now that you have a rough idea of these shoes' prices, you are more likely to be better at deciding whether to proceed with your purchase. You also have the hacks to consider when purchasing shoes from this brand.

