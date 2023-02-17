Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa (2024)
Alexander McQueen sneakers are well-known for being super comfortable and easy to wear with many different outfits. Whether running errands, lounging around the house, or going out, you can style these shoes for the occasion. This article lists current Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa
- Alexander McQueen sneakers for ladies: Price list
- Men's Alexander McQueen shoe price list
- Where to buy Alexander McQueen sneakers in South Africa?
- Why are Alexander McQueen sneakers expensive?
- Why are Alexander McQueens sneakers so popular?
- How can you tell if McQueen's sneakers are authentic?
- Is Alexander McQueen a luxury brand?
- Which country made Alexander McQueen shoes?
- What is a size 40 in Alexander McQueen's?
- Are Alexander McQueen’s unisex?
Alexander McQueen has a wide variety of high-end official and casual shoes to complete your sophisticated look. However, these shoes are incredibly pricey, as a pair from this luxurious brand will cost you a lot of money. A glance at these sneakers can tempt you to spend beyond your budget because of their beauty.
Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa
Alexander McQueen oversized sneakers have bold colors, statement details, and high-quality materials. They are available in physical stores and online retailers in South Africa. Here is a glimpse of Alexander McQueen's sneaker prices in South Africa in 2024.
Alexander McQueen sneakers for ladies: Price list
Deciding what to wear with these shoes is about what makes you feel confident. Luckily, the shoes go along well with just about anything. Below are some of the Alexander McQueen sneakers best suited for women.
|Type
|Price
|Oversized low-top sneakers
|$423
|Oversized leather sneakers
|$781
|Oversized glitter lace-up sneakers
|$495
|Oversized studded low-top sneakers
|$693
|Oversized metallic leather sneakers
|$423
|Suede-panel lace-up sneakers
|$507
|Tread Slick chunky-sole sneakers
|$389
|Oversized crystal-embellished sneakers
|$1,115
|Lace-up flatform sneakers
|$499
|Oversized chunky leather sneakers
|$499
|Oversized crocodile-embossed sneakers
|$567
|Sprint Runner panelled sneakers
|$643
|Tread Slick high-top sneakers
|$478
|Deck low-top sneakers
|$389
1. Oversized black sneakers - $394
If you want to turn heads, style this pair of shoes with a cosy pair of black leggings and choose a tight or loose-fitting crop top to finish off this look.
2. Tread slick lace up black/white sneakers - $519
3 piece Woolworths bags suit by young man impresses SA, TikTok video of perfect craftsmanship goes viral
For a night out, wear this pair with a bodycon dress and a leather jacket. The round-toe shape silhouette with rubber toe cap detail makes these shoes comfortable and gives a casual look.
3. Oversized white/black sneakers - $423
Style these shoes during warmer days with knit shorts and a T-shirt. Ideally, you would want to pair a white T-shirt with coloured shorts or swap the white T-shirt with any neutral-coloured T-shirt.
4. Oversized low-top sneakers - $499
These shoes are detailed with a rubber wrap sole and finished with a suede up heel counter, making them one of the most stylish.
5. Oversized white/red sneakers - $507
For a night out downtown, wear a neutral-coloured jumpsuit in the shade like white, grey, beige or black with these shoes. Wear a T-shirt under the jumpsuit and add a long shawl or sweater to finish the look.
Men's Alexander McQueen shoe price list
Whether you opt for a professional, business casual look, you can always take your outfit to the next level by wearing these sneakers. Here are some Alexander McQueen sneakers for men and their current prices.
|Type
|Price
|Tread Slick high-top sneakers
|$563
|Oversized tonal sneakers
|$587
|Logo-print low-top sneakers
|$593
|Zip-up leathers sneakers
|$910
|Deck Plimsoll lace-up sneakers
|$373
|Oversized low-top sneakers
|$423
|Oversized colour-block sneakers
|$394
|Oversized low-top sneakers
|$394
|Clear sole low-top sneakers
|$493
|Oversized crystal-embellished sneakers
|$734
|Oversized leather sneakers
|$609
|Oversized crystal-embellished sneakers
|$1,003
|Tread Slick low top sneakers
|$493
|Tread Slick lace-up sneakers
|$497
1. Oversized white/silver sneakers - $497
This is a black pair of shoes with a silver bullion thread, mini crystal, sequin, bead embroidery and a tonal oversized rubber sole. For a relaxed look, pair these shoes with light-wash jeans, a white V-neck T-shirt and a hat to accessorize the look.
2. Oversized white/black sneakers - $423
For a business casual look, pair these shoes with coloured chino pants and a buttoned-down polo shirt. These sneakers come with an additional lace set to suit your needs.
3. Oversized black sneakers - $423
The Alexander McQueen sneakers boutique in Johannesburg offer a wide selection. For an athleisure look, choose your most comfortable hoodie, pair them with a pair of cosy sweatpants, and finish off this look with these shoes. The sweatpants can be tapered or baggy, preferably in neutral colours such as grey or black.
4. Oversized white/blue sneakers - $593
Style this outfit with a black shirt and a pair of black pants to achieve a relaxed look. If you want a little bit of fun, wear a graphic T-shirt.
5. Oversized white/gold sneakers - $499
This white smooth calfskin leather lace-up shoe is trimmed with a contrast rubber heel counter. Style the pair with black pants and a blazer for a wedding occasion.
Where to buy Alexander McQueen sneakers in South Africa?
You can purchase Alexander McQueen sneakers at several online retailers which are based outside of South Africa and ship to Johannesburg. You can also visit the Alexander McQueen Sandton City boutique.
Why are Alexander McQueen sneakers expensive?
These shoes are expensive because their manufacture requires the most luxurious, exquisite materials: smooth, supple calfskin and rubber. The shoes are designed in Italy, where factory workers make a livable and fair wage.
Why are Alexander McQueens sneakers so popular?
These sneakers are known for their chunky soles, which set them apart from traditional sneaker designs. This avant-garde aesthetic appeals to those who want to make a statement with their fashion choices.
How can you tell if McQueen's sneakers are authentic?
Alexander McQueen shoes have their logo front and centre on the box. Most of these shoe boxes are matte, while fake ones might be shiny.
Is Alexander McQueen a luxury brand?
Alexander McQueen is a brand founded in 1992 by the late designer Alexander McQueen. The brand has a rich history and prestigious reputation within the fashion industry. It's known for its cutting-edge designs, high quality, and celebrity clientele.
Which country made Alexander McQueen shoes?
The Alexander McQueen shoes are made in Italy. They are extremely versatile, durable, and easy to clean.
What is a size 40 in Alexander McQueen's?
A size 40 in European sizing is equivalent to a size 6 in US sizing for women's clothing and typically corresponds to a medium size.
Are Alexander McQueen’s unisex?
The oversized sneaker style, are not explicitly marketed as unisex on their website. They are categorized as men's and women's shoes with separate size guides.
The Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa vary depending on the size and type you want. Now that you have a rough idea of these shoes' prices, you are more likely to be better at deciding whether to proceed with your purchase. You also have the hacks to consider when purchasing shoes from this brand.
