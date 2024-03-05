A TikTok content creator wowed South Africans by creating five stylish outfits from shopping bags

The talented guy posted a video that showcases the vibrant designs made from repurposed material

The clip garnered over 722,000 views and admiration from people who want the designer's talent to be recognised

A video of a talented designer doing a fashion show went viral. Image: @ndiwavho.couture

Source: TikTok

Prepare to be amazed, because TikTok just got a taste of high fashion! A talented young man recently turned heads on the platform with a fashion show like no other.

Shopping bag fashion show

Instead of traditional fabrics, he used shopping bags from Checkers, Foschini, Shoprite, and Woolworths to create his stunning designs.

With a stroke of creativity, this young man @ndiwavho.couture transformed ordinary shopping bags into vibrant, runway-worthy couture.

Each design showcased his impeccable craftsmanship and eye for detail, leaving viewers in awe of his talent.

Thousands amazed by designs

Thousands of viewers couldn't get enough of the fashion show as the TikTok video made its rounds on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Fans rally behind talented designer

Fans took to the comments section to shower the young designer with encouragement and support. Many urged him to take his talent seriously and pursue a career in fashion design.

Read a few comments below:

@Nqobi_radebe04 said:

"Yabona futhi Woolworths and Shoprite. "

@modipakat wrote:

"The Woolworth one looks like an outfit.❤️❤️❤️"

@bebedel stated:

"Bruh you are talented more than you think."

@Mamqwaty mentioned:

"Wow, how I wish to see your design on TV one day because your work is amazing."

@zanee544 asked:

"Why don't you just become a designer once because it's all in your veins? "

@jessica_manyaapelo posted:

"House of Zwide needs to see this. ❤️Make a design for me please."

@Ngunelihle commented:

"The Woolworths shorts mntase took the cup and the cup holder for me. ❤️"

@MaZungu_0204 added:

"Woolies and Foschini ngathi iVersace. ❤️❣️"

Cape Town woman shares affordable makeup

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman shared the ultimate plug to the cheapest makeup items with good quality, and women loved it.

The video shows the young lady sitting in what appears to be her room. She revealed that she would apply makeup on her face with all the affordable makeup items she owns from various brands. She said one does not need expensive makeup to look good.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News