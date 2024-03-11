A South African man showcased unique and locally made clothing from Rosebank in a TikTok video

The footage featured items with popular brand prints that grabbed South Africans' attention on the platform

But viewers were surprised by the price tags, and that sparked discussions about supporting the local business

A man plugged TikTokkers with unique SA clothes sold in Rosebank. Image: @custard.772

Source: TikTok

One man took to TikTok to plug Mzansi with unique clothing finds from a shop in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Made in South Africa clothes

The video posted by @custard.772 put the spotlight on the made-in-SA fashions. The items were adorned with designs inspired by popular brands like Snowflake and Chappies.

The unique clothing stunned local netizens, from the iconic branding to the unmistakable fatuku prints.

Clothing video grains traction

Each piece exudes a sense of South African pride and resonates with audiences on TikTok. The clip garnered 256,000 views and hundreds of comments and shares.

Watch the video below:

Price tags shock TikTok users

However, viewers were taken aback by the price tags on the clothing items. While many showed interest in supporting the local business, the hefty prices left some hesitant to buy.

@Queeh_diamond joked:

"So nigcoke njenge grocery? Likhona braai pack?"

@user5082316002323 posted:

"If Oscar Mbo wears them, then it’s over."

@leratoiri said:

"It's my first time seeing 'Made in South Africa' so let's support."

@Siviwe wrote:

"The concept is brilliant, but the prices are ridiculous."

@Sekhukhune1121 mentioned:

"Someone at Small Street, please do us justice fatuku ka R700 aii never. Small, do something."

@Zamo’kuhle commented:

"This the Bif Blue shop in Rosebank, I can tell."

@doni stated:

"I would wear the fatuku shorts."

@.foodie_king added:

"Madness, I would rock these if the prices were better than Mr Price."

