A young carpenter took to his TikTok account to share with his followers one of his newly designed taps

The young man said he was selling it for R8 400, it pours water in all directions, depending on the task one wants to do

The online community reacted to the video, with many not impressed by the price and saying South Africa doesn't have water for such taps

A carpenter is selling a designed tap for R8 400. Images: @senkingsheriffmlabya/ TikTok, @Sam Edwards/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man took to TikTok to show off a tap that costs R8 400. South African online users were not highly impressed.

The tap posted on TikTok by @senkingsheriffmlabya, pours water from all sides. It is a kitchen sink tap. One could pour water horizontally or vertically, depending on the task they want to achieve.

Man sells tap for R8.4k

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkesrs were not pleased with the tap

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users saying there is no need for a tap to be that expensive. Some hilariously joked, saying South Africa doesn't have enough water to accommodate that type of tap.

@Sthokomele wrote:

"Asinawo amanzi eSouth Africa." ( We don't have water in South Africa)

@Thuse complained:

"Umosha amanzi." (You are wasting water)

@Sthutha joked:

"People buy things at Alibaba for R2.50 then come here bathi R8.4k."

@anonymousgirly commented:

"Washing dishes is never that deep ."

@Ke Swenka Cory® had a few requests:

"At 8.4k it must dispense ice cube and wash the dishes itself... Ngeke sbali.."

@user7218336178651 said:

"Too expensive I will stick to the old tape...."

@jadalife was unimpressed:

"And I still have to wash the dishes myself, thank you."

@d.u.n.c.a.n1 expressed:

"Cheaper to buy a dishwasher bro. "

A woman turns tap water into a successful business."

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who turned tap water into a thriving ice business.

A TikTok video of a Mzansi woman using tap water to make ice cubes to sell was trending on social media. The video posted by @princesskiddo08 shows how she turned a simple idea of making ice and selling it into a thriving business.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News