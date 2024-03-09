Guy Shows Off R8.4k Tap, SA Make Jokes: “Washing Dishes Is Never That Deep”
- A young carpenter took to his TikTok account to share with his followers one of his newly designed taps
- The young man said he was selling it for R8 400, it pours water in all directions, depending on the task one wants to do
- The online community reacted to the video, with many not impressed by the price and saying South Africa doesn't have water for such taps
A man took to TikTok to show off a tap that costs R8 400. South African online users were not highly impressed.
The tap posted on TikTok by @senkingsheriffmlabya, pours water from all sides. It is a kitchen sink tap. One could pour water horizontally or vertically, depending on the task they want to achieve.
Man sells tap for R8.4k
Watch the TikTok video below:
TikTokkesrs were not pleased with the tap
The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users saying there is no need for a tap to be that expensive. Some hilariously joked, saying South Africa doesn't have enough water to accommodate that type of tap.
@Sthokomele wrote:
"Asinawo amanzi eSouth Africa." ( We don't have water in South Africa)
@Thuse complained:
"Umosha amanzi." (You are wasting water)
@Sthutha joked:
"People buy things at Alibaba for R2.50 then come here bathi R8.4k."
@anonymousgirly commented:
"Washing dishes is never that deep ."
@Ke Swenka Cory® had a few requests:
"At 8.4k it must dispense ice cube and wash the dishes itself... Ngeke sbali.."
@user7218336178651 said:
"Too expensive I will stick to the old tape...."
@jadalife was unimpressed:
"And I still have to wash the dishes myself, thank you."
@d.u.n.c.a.n1 expressed:
"Cheaper to buy a dishwasher bro. "
A woman turns tap water into a successful business."
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who turned tap water into a thriving ice business.
A TikTok video of a Mzansi woman using tap water to make ice cubes to sell was trending on social media. The video posted by @princesskiddo08 shows how she turned a simple idea of making ice and selling it into a thriving business.
