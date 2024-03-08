Murdah Bongz and Ox Nché were spotted having a fun dance-off and the video was posted on TikTok

Murdah is seen in the footage trying to school the Springbok rugby player to do his famous moves

South Africans can't get enough of the vibey combo and they raved about their dance moves in the comments section

Murdah Bongz and Ox Nché were spotted dancing together and the clip landed on TikTok. Image: @murdahbongz and @ox_nche

Murdah Bongz and Ox Nché set TikTok on fire with their electrifying moves. It's the kind of viral content that grabs your attention and refuses to let go.

Murdah Bongz vs Ox Nché

In a video that's making rounds online, Murdah took the initiative to teach Ox his signature dance style.

The energy is contagious as the duo engaged in a friendly dance-off. They tried to outshine each other with their slick moves.

Dance video circulates on TikTok

The clip posted by @oxkraal created a buzz and excitement over the unexpected collaboration. It gained thousands of comments, likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users can't get enough

Viewers are gushing about the musician and the rugby player. It's clear that Murdah and Ox have struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

See a few comments below:

@bokkieliz34 wrote:

"You need to have Morda's shoes first before you can dance like him."

@Liyema stated:

"Trevor Nyakane must watch out for Ox."

@duduza28 posted:

"Combos are communicating."

@Aqua asked:

"Is there anything you can’t do Ox? Sweet sweet baby."

@Yayah commented:

"Ox really looks like an amazing person."

@thapeloeasby said:

"Morda o apara masepa straight maar expensive stuff."

@tumi_motsamai19 mentioned:

"After all that, it’s time for some cake."

@Phiwo25 added:

"Ngathi SpongeBob SquarePants."

