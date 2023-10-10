Yaya Mavundla has emphasised the importance of supporting local brands, stating that local businesses can thrive with the same level of support given to international brands.

The star said she backs local vendors and wears clothing from South African designers like Gavin Rajah and David Tlale

Mzansi echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the benefits of supporting small businesses in stimulating the local economy

Popular South African designer and activist Yaya Mavundla has urged South Africans to continue supporting and promoting local brands.

Yaya Mavundla on the importance of supporting local brands

Yaya Mavundla recently reiterated the importance of supporting local brands. The popular fashion designer and activist noted that local businesses can grow if people give them the support they give to international brands.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star revealed that she supports local by buying products from local vendors and wearing clothes made by local designers. Yaya added that supporting local brands and companies could also help curb the unemployment issue in Mzansi. She wrote:

"As an owner of a small business in South Africa, I understand the importance of supporting local businesses, my father had a small table in Durban next to Chesterville Rank where he sold fruits Monday to Saturday and that also inspired my entrepreneurship journey.

"Today I buy my vegetables from street vendors, my closet is full of local designers from @gavinrajah @davidtlale @excelsiorlusso and many other South African designers and my heart is full because I am part of the change.

"Let’s keep it local, wear local every day, shop local and create more jobs and boost our economy."

Mzansi agrees with Yaya Mavundla

Many people shared the same sentiments with Yaya. Fans said local is the way to go and people must keep supporting.

@the_weekendmua1 said:

"Indeed, By supporting a small business, you're also supporting the local community. Spending our money there helps to stimulate the local economy and keep business booming within that local region "

@missboene noted:

"Local is the way to go honestly, a voice of reason at last ✊"

@lebolion_sa wrote:

"Amen local is the way to go."

