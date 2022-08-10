50 beautiful Swati traditional attire for men and women in 2023

The Swazi or Swati are a Bantu ethnic group in a sovereign kingdom in Southern Africa. Different cultures have unique ways of dressing that make them stand out from the rest. Swati attire is also called Emahiya. Check out beautiful Swati traditional attire for men and women below.

Beautiful Swati traditional attire for men and women. Photo: @swatdrescode, @swati_and_venda_weddings (modified by author)

Often than not, many people are of the perception that African traditional clothing is the same for any ethnic group on the continent. However, several attires are exclusively meant for a certain ethnic group or country. This narrative is true among the Swazi people, who value traditional garments. Below is a list with pictures of traditional Swati attire for men and women.

Beautiful Swati traditional attire for men and women

Occasionally, Swazis wear either traditional or modern-day clothing for special events. There are assorted adornments for special places like wedding venues. The Swati wedding attire includes a colourful cloth covered by ab emajobo (leather apron), Oumgaco (ties), ligcebesha (neckband) and sagibo (walking stick).

1. Green Swati dresses

Green Swati dresses. Photo: @swati_and_venda_weddings (modified by author)

A green Swati traditional attire for a woman is an everyday wardrobe staple because it gets better with time. It matches all skin tones and can be paired with a jewel of green tones like ruby green.

2. Off-shoulder Siswati traditional attire with headgear

Swati maxi dress with headgear. Photo: @swati_and_venda_weddings (modified by author)

Yellow colour represents optimism, hope, and joy. A modern Swati traditional attire with yellow hues suits both men and women. Wearing yellow can boost your mood for the big day because this colour is psychologically linked to confidence, happiness, optimism, and high self-esteem.

3. One-shoulder Swati traditional attire

One-shouldered Swati dress. Photo: @rochellelephoko, @swati_and_venda_weddings (modified by author)

A one-shoulder female Swazi traditional attire is perfect for slim and curvy women. The one-shoulder neckline looks stunning on those with broad shoulders. Depending on the designer, the dress can have a wide strap style or a full-length sleeve.

4. A Swazi makoti attire with a head cap paired and animal fur

Swazi makoti dress with attached fur. Photo: @swati_and_venda_weddings (modified by author)

Adding furs to your Swati traditional attire provides luxury, warmth, and comfort. In most African traditions, only prominent people like chiefs and kings would wear attires with animal furs or carry around animal tails.

5. V-neck maxi Swati traditional attire with laces

V-neck maxi dress with a floral belt. Photo: @swati_and_venda_weddings (modified by author)

Swazi lace dresses are perfect for any formal occasion. They are elegant and feminine, and you can dress them up or down to suit the event. Today, women love lace dresses because they are among the world's famous modern Swazi traditional dresses.

6. Turtleneck full dress

Turtleneck full dress. Photo: @swati_and_venda_weddings (modified by author)

Orange is a warm colour that works well with black, charcoal, and brown tones. At the same time, it can be paired with navy blue, golden, white, and green accessories. You can consider choosing a material with these colours when making modern Swazi traditional dresses.

7. High-neck peplum Swati traditional attire

High-neck peplum dress. Photo: @hlogidesigns (modified by author)

A high-neck dress is a great option if you pair it with the right accessories and shoes. These dresses are the epitome of chic and perfect when you want to look sophisticated at a glamorous Swazi traditional event.

8. Plunging full-strapped dress

Plunging full strapped maxi dress. Photo: @reemoscouture (modified by author)

The golden yellow and blue combination is good for a female Swazi traditional attire. Choose a material with a lighter shade of yellow and match it with a dark shade of blue. You can also mix these colours with some pink and bright white.

9. A Swazi makoti attire with collars

Collar dress. Photo: @refilwe_magoro (modified by author)

The collar on a dress frames the face and neck of the person wearing it. Since people tend to focus on someone's face, adding a collar to your Swazi makoti attire might be important. The collars make you look sharp, polished, and sophisticated.

10. Unique Swati traditional attire

Swati traditional attire with coloured yarn ribbons. Photo: @swatidresscode (modified by author)

The cotton yarn has been used for centuries to make clothes. You can add coloured yarn ribbons to your female Swati traditional attire and ensure you keep them dry. You can pair the outfit with a beaded horn, sword, calabash, spear, shield, or any other traditional item you would love.

11. Traditional Emahiya for men

Traditional Emahiya for women and men. Photo: @Swaziattires (modified by author)

Material is tied over the shoulder and worn over fabrics tied on the waist as undergarments. It is accompanied by a wooden spear and a feathered headband and is mostly worn during special events.

12. Patterned Swati fabric

Patterned Swati fabrics. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Any man can adopt the style. It is well-fitting and classy, making it desirable for many traditional events. The Swati attire, also known as Emahiya, is heavily influenced by the country’s location near the equator, which results in a hot and humid climate

13. Groom's Swazi outfit

Groom's Swazi outfit. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The outfit is wrapped around the man's bare body and tied over the shoulder. The outfit is paired with a headband made of leopard skin.

14. Modern-styled outfit

A bride wearing an elaborate headpiece with spikes. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The groom adorns a two-piece kaftan set made of deep blue fabric. He also has a string headband that compliments his looks with white sneakers. The bride is all set for the big day ahead.

15. Swazi man in Swati fabric shorts

Swazi fabrics for couples. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The man is in simple shorts and a piece of material over his shoulders. The woman is wearing the local Emahiya outfit that blends well with the man's outfit.

16. Multi-coloured Swazi fabrics

Multi-coloured Swazi fabrics. Photo: @lobola_brideprice_documentary (modified by author)

The grooms' attires are simple and elegant, while the brides' dresses are masterpieces created by combining white with blue and yellow Swazi fabrics.

17. White and red Swati traditional attire for a man and woman

Gorgeous traditional wedding outfit. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The groom wears a little headband and pairs his white tunic with blue jeans and brown brogue shoes. The bride is also elegant, with a dramatic headdress made of feathers and intricate beadwork.

18. White male and female Swazi traditional attire

White male and female Swazi traditional attire. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The man is wearing an animal print headband with extended feathers and compliments that with skinny white jeans and red shoes to match. The woman is wearing a white linen dress.

19. Blue Swazi fabric tunic

Blue Swazi fabric tunic. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The couple looks magnificent in royal blue coordinated outfits. The bride wears a cloth cap and uses a white shawl as a cape.

20. Black male and female Swazi traditional attire

Black male and female Swazi traditional attire. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The bride's dress is made with Swazi fabric in yellow tones. The high-top Swati headdress in yellow designed with little black beats completes her looks. The groom is adorned in a black kaftan designed with yellow fabric.

21. A red-themed traditional attire for a man and woman

A red-themed traditional attire for a man and woman. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The groom is wearing a simple kaftan. The top is a patterned fabric in red, white and black. The bride looks amazing in her red skirt with flares at the knees.

22. Feathered cape Eswatini makoti ensemble

Looking elegant! Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The woman is wearing a feathered hat and has stamen pieces of jewellery on her neck and ears. She looks gorgeous.

23. Umakoti Lobola outfit

Stylish Umakoti Lobola outfit. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This Swati woman is adorned in a mono strap, pleated and belted at the waist. She compliments her looks with a thick single-strand beaded necklace and a beaded blue and white staff.

24. Umtsimba wedding outfit

Umtsimba wedding outfit for traditional occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This outfit is often worn during a traditional Swati wedding ceremony where the bride commits herself to her new family.

25. Makoti-inspired outfit

Makoti-inspired outfit for wedding occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The wedding gown perfectly combines Swati fabric and the conventional white wedding dress.

26. Bell-sleeved dress

Bell-sleeved and sleeveless dress for wedding occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This unique and beautiful dress is designed for wedding occasions. The bride completes the look with a statement bespoke neckpiece.

27. Beaded ball gown

Outstanding ball gowns. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This bridal dress is impressive due to its unconventional red colour. The look is topped off with the traditional Swazi-style headdress in red, white, and black.

28. Peplum dress

Stunning Peplum dress. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This stylish dress combines elements of traditional Swazi fabrics and the classic white wedding dress.

29. Crepe dress

Exquisitely made crepe dress. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The bodice is strapless and embellished with beads, giving a subtle but rich look. The lower part is exquisitely made in mermaid style.

30. A-line dress

Elegant A-line dress. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The conventional white dress in the A-line is overlaid with a short cape made from Swati fabric. Simple and elegant describes this outfit and is pulled together for a perfect finish.

31. Gold-themed outfit

Gold-themed outfit for curvy women. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This neckline wedding dress is made from gold-threaded damask and embellished with gold feathers. This Swati traditional attire for women is best for curvy women as it brings out their perfect shape.

32. Umhlambiso African print

Umhlambiso African print. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The outfit is fun and beautiful, made with a colourful African print fabric. She compliments the look with a handbag made of colourful tiny beads and gold earrings.

33. Golden headpiece & dress

Headpiece and dresses with rich colours. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The golden sun rays headpiece is stunning and gives the outfit an elegant look. The outfit looks stylish in its appealing colours.

34. Mermaid-style dresses

Stunning mermaid-style pattern. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The dress is stylish with its fitted design. The neckline and long sleeves give it a lush look.

35. Two-piece modern Swazi traditional dress

Two-piece modern Swazi traditional dress. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This is a two-piece with a sleeveless crop top, button-down, and a square neckline. It is a stylish and flirty outfit.

36. Armless short ball

Armless short ball. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Both outfits are made with blue patterned fabric. The short dress is held up with two fabrics tied up to form the sleeves.

37. Styled joggers and jacket set

Styled joggers and jacket set. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This outfit is ideal for joggers who want to look stunning while maintaining their tradition. The wear is trendy, funky, and ideal when out with friends.

38. Fabric blend Siswati traditional attire

Fabric blend Siswati traditional attires. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

The black and white traditional fabric blends well with the rich red colour of the gown. You can choose to wear the outfit without accessories.

39. Emahiya dress with a fur coat

Fashionable Emahiya dress with a fur coat. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This outfit is elegant, fashionable, and stunning. It is an eye-turner any day, time, and occasion.

40. Halter neck gown

Best Halter neck gown for a dinner date. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This outfit is best worn at a wedding or a dinner date. It requires minimal outfits.

41. Emahiya fabric for casual occasions

Perfect Emahiya fabric for casual occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This outfit is a perfect and fun way of wearing the Emahiya fabric for casual occasions. This traditional outfit is ideal for casual occasions and outings.

42. Mermaid midi dress

Ideal mermaid midi dress for slim and plus-sized ladies. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This dress is deceptively simple but has many details that make it elegant. This style of outfit is perfect for both slim and plus-sized ladies.

43. Unique designed gown

The Grecian-cut Siswati traditional attire. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Both dresses look amazing, one on the waist in a peplum style and the other on the neck, emphasizing the Grecian cut.

44. Pleated waist dress with a twist

Pleated waist dress with a twist for a wedding guest. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This sleeveless dress features a fitted bodice in red patterned fabric. This attire is perfect for a wedding occasion.

45. Thigh-high Swati attire for ladies

Thigh-high Swati attire for ladies of all body types. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This long pleated Swati skirt is paired with a turtle-necked long-sleeved top. As a result, the outfit can be adapted to suit all body types.

46. Yellow, white and black traditional dress

Yellow, white and black traditional dress. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This outfit is a twist on the traditional Emahiya dress. A pearl headband and yellow beaded bracelet are all you need to stand out from the crowd.

47. Grecian-style printed dress

Summer Grecian-style printed dress. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This casual, fun dress is ideal for a date with friends. The total complements well with strappy heeled sandals with a pair of red dangly earrings.

48. Swati fabric combined with yellow crepe

Swati fabric combined with yellow crepe. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This sleeveless silhouette with the mermaid flare is stunning with its elegance and simple cut. The vibrant yellow and blue patterned fabric gives this outfit a rich array of colours.

49. Swati off-shoulder pleated dress

Swati off-shoulder pleated dress. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This outfit is ideal for slim ladies as it shows off the shoulders. It is perfect for outdoor occasions.

50. Emahiya one-shoulder dress

Emahiya one-shoulder dress for weddings and casual events. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

This is a common Swati attire for ladies, and young women increasingly wear it for weddings and casual events. It gives a unique blend of modern and traditional looks.

How do you wear Swati attire?

Some outfits include a long-sleeved shirt, a long skirt, and a head wrap. Shoes are not typically worn, but some prefer leather sandals. The tradition has a rich cultural heritage, and they are also known for their beaded accessories, especially necklaces.

What is traditional attire in Zulu?

Zulu men traditionally wear animal skins and feathers. Because the Zulu revere leopards as the king of all predators, only royalty are allowed to wear leopard skin.

What is Swati traditional?

In Swazi culture, the highest traditional political, economic, and ritual powers are shared between a hereditary male ruler and his mother or a mother substitute who holds the official position of Queen Mother. Polygyny is the traditional ideal, each marriage involving the payment of a bride price.

Is Swati the same as Zulu?

It is one of the Bantu languages of the Nguni Group and is spoken in Swaziland and South Africa. Swati is closely related to Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele but is a separate language and one of South Africa's eleven official languages.

What nationality is Swazi?

The Swazi or Swati (Swati: Emaswati, singular Liswati) are a Bantu ethnic group in Southern Africa. EmaSwati is part of the Nguni language-speaking people, and their origins have been traced through archaeology to East Africa, where similar traditions, beliefs and cultural practices have been found.

Above are the 50 beautiful Swati traditional attire for men and women in 2023. To complement the gorgeousness of these outfits, beaded jewels, headbands and other accessories are worn on the neck and wrist to make them beautiful and complete.

